Max Kellerman’s Net Worth

Max Kellerman, a well-known sportscaster, has an estimated net worth of $6 million. Throughout his career, Kellerman has become a familiar face on ESPN, where he has hosted several popular shows, including SportsNation, Around the Horn, First Take, and This Just In with Max Kellerman. Beyond ESPN, Kellerman has made a significant impact in the world of sports commentary, particularly in boxing, with his work on shows like Friday Night Fights, HBO World Championship Boxing, and Boxing After Dark.

Max Kellerman Net Worth $6 Million Date of Birth August 6, 1973 Place of Birth Bronx, New York City Nationality American Profession sportscaster

Early Life

Max Kellerman was born on August 6, 1973, in the Bronx, New York City, and grew up in the Greenwich Village neighborhood. As the eldest of four brothers, he was educated at PS 41 and Hunter College High School. Kellerman later attended Columbia University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history in 1998. His early interest in sports, particularly boxing, set the stage for his future career in sportscasting.

Sportscasting Career

Kellerman’s career in sportscasting began at a young age when he hosted a public-access television program called Max on Boxing as a teenager. This early experience laid the groundwork for his future in sports media. After graduating from Columbia, he was hired as an analyst for ESPN’s Friday Night Fights boxing series, marking the beginning of his professional career.

In 2002, Kellerman created and hosted Around the Horn, a sports roundtable discussion show that quickly became popular on ESPN. Despite the show’s success, Kellerman left ESPN in early 2004 due to contract disagreements. He then moved to Fox Sports Net, where he hosted I, Max, a sports news discussion program. However, the show was canceled in early 2005.

Also Read: Martin Garrix’s Net Worth

Kellerman’s career continued to flourish as he took on new roles. In 2006, he joined the HBO boxing program Boxing After Dark and later became part of the HBO World Championship Boxing team. His insightful commentary and knowledge of boxing made him a respected figure in the sport.

In 2010, Kellerman expanded his reach by joining CNN to cover sports and pop culture. Later that year, he became a co-host of ESPNLA’s sports radio talk show Max & Marcellus, alongside Marcellus Wiley. The duo later reunited on the sports comedy talk show SportsNation, where they were joined by Michelle Beadle in 2014.

In 2016, Kellerman succeeded Skip Bayless as an analyst on ESPN’s First Take, alongside Molly Qerim. His sharp analysis and engaging style made him a key figure on the show until his departure in 2021. Kellerman then began hosting This Just In with Max Kellerman, a sports talk program featuring segments like “The Agenda,” “Best Bets,” and “QB Sneak.” However, in mid-2023, Kellerman was laid off from ESPN, marking the end of his program.

Other Appearances

Beyond his work in sportscasting, Max Kellerman has made appearances in films and television shows. In 2006, he had a brief role alongside Jim Lampley in the boxing film Rocky Balboa, and in 2015, he played a reporter in Creed, the first spinoff of the Rocky series. Kellerman also appeared on the BET parody series Real Husbands of Hollywood.

Personal Life

Max Kellerman is married to Erin, and together they have three daughters: Esther, Sam, and Mira. His second daughter, Sam, is named after Kellerman’s late brother, who tragically passed away in 2004.

Kellerman is actively involved in Jewish culture and is fluent in Yiddish. He is also a passionate hip-hop fan, with a particular fondness for the Wu-Tang Clan and its founding member, Raekwon.

Real Estate

In August 2004, Kellerman purchased a home in East Hampton, New York, for $1.495 million. Over the years, he has rented out the property for $35,000 per month. Today, the home is valued at approximately $3.5 million.

Max Kellerman Net Worth

Max Kellerman net worth is $6 million.