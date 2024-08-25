Max Verstappen Left ‘Alarmed’ as Lando Norris Declares McLaren Now Has the Best Car

Lando Norris asserted that his McLaren is now the fastest car on the Formula One grid after a dominant victory at the Dutch Grand Prix. This statement was echoed by world champion Max Verstappen, who finished a distant second and admitted that Red Bull’s drop in performance is an “alarming” concern.

Despite being overtaken by Verstappen at the start, Norris patiently utilized the superior pace of his McLaren to reclaim the lead and ultimately won the race by nearly 23 seconds. This victory, his second of the season, highlighted McLaren’s resurgence following significant upgrades at the Miami GP, where the team began challenging Red Bull consistently at the front of the pack.

Enjoyed every moment in Zandvoort with this amazing atmosphere 🟠 We couldn't challenge for the win today, but thank you all for your incredible support 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1JNK2gjWCU — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) August 25, 2024

Norris, now 70 points behind Verstappen in the championship, confidently stated that McLaren’s car has been the best on average, suggesting that they should have secured more wins this season. Verstappen acknowledged the shift, admitting that Red Bull no longer holds the fastest car, and described the ongoing issues with their vehicle as a matter that needs urgent resolution.

Norris’s win in Zandvoort, despite an initial setback, showcased his ability to remain composed under pressure and capitalize on McLaren’s newfound pace, cementing their position as a formidable force in the current F1 season.