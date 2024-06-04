Mayim Bialik Siblings: Get to Know Marla and Isaac Brynjegard-Bialik

Mayim Bialik is an American actress, author and neuroscientist best known for her roles in Blossom and The Big Bang Theory.

She was born in San Diego, California in 1975 to a Jewish family.

Bialik began acting as a child, with her first major role in the 1988 film Beaches.

She attended UCLA, earning a B.S. in neuroscience in 2000 and a Ph.D. in neuroscience in 2007, specializing in Prader-Willi syndrome.

In addition to her acting work, Bialik is an author, having written books on parenting, feminism, and mental health.

She hosted the podcast Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown and served as a co-host of the game show Jeopardy! from 2021 to 2023.

Siblings

Mayim has two siblings.

Her older brother, Isaac Brynjegard-Bialik, is described as a very gifted artist who creates artworks from pieces of paper.

Mayim shares a close bond and love for intellectual pursuits with her brother Isaac.

Mayim also has an older sister, Marla Bialik, but not much is known about her.

Career

Bialik began her acting career as a child, getting her first role in the 1988 horror film Pumpkinhead at age 12.

She went on to play the young C.C. Bloom in the 1988 film Beaches.

In 1990, Bialik landed her breakout role as the title character in the hit NBC sitcom Blossom, which ran until 1995.

While Blossom was still airing, Bialik was accepted to Harvard and Yale but chose to attend UCLA, where she earned a B.S. in neuroscience in 2000.

Bialik continued acting throughout her studies, with roles in shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm.

In 2010, she was cast as Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory, a role she played for 9 seasons until the show ended in 2019.

Her performance earned her multiple Emmy nominations and two Critics’ Choice Television Awards.

After The Big Bang Theory, Bialik launched a podcast called Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown and served as a co-host of the game show Jeopardy! from 2021 to 2023.

She also created and starred in the sitcom Call Me Kat from 2021 to 2023.

In addition to her acting work, Bialik is an author, having written books on parenting, feminism and mental health.

Awards and accolades

Bialik has received several awards and nominations throughout her career.

She has been nominated for four Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory, in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Additionally, Bialik won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Host For A Game Show in 2023 for hosting Jeopardy!.

Bialik has also won other notable awards. Her first award ever was for her role in The Big Bang Theory in 2016.

Personal life

Bialik was married to Michael Stone from 2003 to 2012.

They met as graduate students in a UCLA calculus class, and Stone converted to Judaism after dating Bialik for five years.

The pair tied the knot in a Victorian-themed Jewish ceremony in Pasadena, California.

Bialik and Stone have two sons together. Their eldest son, Miles Roosevelt Bialik Stone, was born on October 11, 2005.

When Miles was young, Bialik chose not to use nannies or babysitters and became a proponent of attachment parenting.

Miles showed an outgoing personality early on, with Bialik describing him as “sassy” at age 10.

Their younger son, Frederick Heschel Bialik Stone, was born in 2008. Bialik’s younger son was named after the late Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel.

When Frederick was born, Bialik considered returning to acting but ultimately chose to keep her young sons away from the spotlight.

Despite divorcing in 2012, Bialik and Stone have been dedicated to healthy co-parenting. Bialik is currently in a relationship with Johnathan Cohen.