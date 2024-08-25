Mayweather Dominates Gotti After Referee Switch

Floyd Mayweather made light work of John Gotti III during an exhibition fight rematch in Mexico which saw a mid-bout referee switch.

Mayweather’s first fight with Gotti, the grandson of the New York crime boss John Gotti, descended into farce in June 2023 when the bout was stopped in the sixth round following a mass brawl in the ring.

Saturday night’s fight in Mexico City threatened to go down the same route when Panamanian referee Hector Afu left the ring in the second round and was replaced by Mexican official Alfredo Uruzquieta.

Afu was said to be angered by Mayweather’s protests after the referee deemed a left hook from the American on Gotti to be illegal.

Mayweather, 47, continued to dominate Gotti when the fight resumed and the lack of punches thrown from Gotti drew boos from the 22,000-strong crowd in the Mexican capital.

Gotti’s attack improved in the fourth round following the crowd’s boos but Mayweather rarely looked troubled and remained on top throughout.

A formal winner was not declared and the result does not count towards either fighter’s career record.

Mayweather retired in 2017 with an unbeaten career record in his 50 fights.

He has continued to fight in exhibitions, most notably against Logan Paul.

