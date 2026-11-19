The High Court has found Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi and Attorney General Dorcas Oduor in contempt of court for failing to comply with orders compelling the government to disclose details of Kenya’s sovereign debt, bond agreements, and the utilisation of borrowed funds.

Justice Patricia Nyaundi on Thursday directed the two senior government officials to appear in person before the court on November 27, 2026, at noon for mitigation and sentencing.

The court further ordered that Mbadi and Oduor bear the costs of the contempt application in their personal capacities.

The ruling stems from a petition filed in 2022 by the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) and Wanjiru Gikonyo, seeking access to information on the country’s sovereign borrowing, including details of bondholders, loan agreements and how funds raised through sovereign bonds had been utilised.

In its judgment delivered on February 27, 2025, the court ordered the government to disclose the information within 45 days, including sovereign bond agreements entered into on behalf of Kenya, the terms and conditions governing the loans and provisions applicable in the event of default.

The petitioners had initially written to the National Treasury in February 2022 seeking a list of Kenya’s sovereign bondholders, including beneficial ownership details of companies involved in the issuance of the bonds, as well as information on the country’s borrowing arrangements.

However, the government declined to release the records, arguing that information on public borrowing was already contained in publicly available budget policy documents.

The court rejected that position, observing that budget documents largely contained borrowing proposals and projections rather than a comprehensive record of loans actually contracted by the government.

It consequently found that the State’s refusal to provide the information violated the constitutional right of access to information and undermined transparency and accountability in the management of public finances.

The petitioners subsequently moved to have the Treasury CS, the National Treasury and the Attorney General cited for contempt after the government failed to comply with the orders.

In an application dated February 11, 2026, supported by an affidavit sworn by Diana Gichengo, the petitioners argued that the respondents were aware of the court orders through their participation in the proceedings and had also been formally notified of the need to comply.

Gichengo told the court that the petitioners had written to the respondents twice demanding compliance, but received no response.

In Thursday’s ruling, the court ruled that the respondents had failed to file a response to the contempt application despite their counsel appearing in court on July 16 and July 20, 2026, seeking time to do so.

The court subsequently determined the application through written submissions filed by the petitioner and the interested party.

In finding Mbadi and Oduor in contempt, the court applied the principles set out in Wamalwa v Ekirapa (2022), which require proof of a valid court order, service or knowledge of the order, conduct contrary to its terms and deliberate disobedience.

“The Applicant’s evidence, which remains uncontroverted, is that the judgment and decree were served upon the Respondents, and that receipt thereof was acknowledged. The Respondents were also served with the present application but have elected not to file any response. Their silence is telling,” the court said.

The judge that obedience to court orders was a constitutional obligation, warning that public officials could not disregard judicial directives without consequences.

“The authority of the Court having been brought into question, the Court is left with but one lawful course. It must vindicate its authority and ensure obedience to its decree. Courts do not issue orders as mere expressions of opinion or suggestions awaiting voluntary compliance,” the ruling stated.

The court further warned that allowing deliberate disobedience of judicial orders to go unpunished would undermine public confidence in the administration of justice and weaken the rule of law.

Mbadi and Oduor are expected to appear before the court on November 27 for mitigation before sentencing.