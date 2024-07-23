Mbaitu FM Radio Presenter Mercy Mawia Dies After Short Illness

Celebrated Mbaitu FM radio presenter Mercy Mawia, popularly known as Kamuwetangi, has passed away following a brief illness. Mauvoo News confirms that Mawia was receiving treatment at South B Hospital and succumbed to complications following a surgical procedure.

The sad news of her passing was announced during the lunchtime bulletin at Mbaitu FM by Anita Ndanu, who was visibly emotional while delivering the announcement to listeners.

“God gives life and takes it away for reasons known only to Him. It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our lead presenter, Mercy Mawia. She was undergoing treatment at South B Hospital after a short illness, as confirmed by her husband, James Mwangi. The Mbaitu FM family has been deeply affected by this loss,” said Anita Ndanu.

On Sunday, Mercy had shared a photo of a dress she intended to wear to Fortune Mwikali’s wedding in a Facebook post, expressing her disappointment at missing the event due to her sudden illness.

In her post, Mercy wrote:

“Kaa Niko kadress that I had planned to wear yesterday at Fortune Mwikali’s wedding, an event I had been eagerly anticipating. Unfortunately, I fell very ill and couldn’t make it. Satan, why now? Please, let me rest and let me attend this wedding in my gown. I’m still in disbelief that I missed it. Satan, why this time, Mboyeei? I can’t accept it.”

Mercy’s passing is a significant loss to her fans, colleagues, and the entire Mbaitu FM community. Her vibrant presence and contributions to the station will be deeply missed.