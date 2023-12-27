South African Actor, Musician Mbongeni Ngema Dies in Tragic Car Accident

South African communities are mourning the tragic death of a beloved musician who passed away in car accident Wednesday.

Actor, Musician, and Producer Mbongeni Ngema died in a deadly vehicle crash Wednesday evening, according to his family.

Ngema was killed in a head-on car accident whilst returning from attending a funeral in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape this evening. He was a passenger in the vehicle.

Ngema is a renowned playwright, actor, choreographer, composer and singer.

He is best known for his award-winning works that include Sarafina and Woza Albert. Among his many hit songs is Stimela sa se Zola.

An entertaining artist of note, Ngema’s works reflected the spirit of resistance during apartheid.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Dr Mbongeni Ngema, a legendary actor, musician, and producer. Ngema’s untimely demise came as a result of a tragic car accident that occurred this evening.

Dr Mbongeni Ngema was a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, leaving an indelible mark on the world of arts. Known for his exceptional talent and creative genius, Ngema’s contributions have resonated with audiences across generations.

Ngema’s career spanned several decades, during which he made significant strides in various artistic fields. As an actor, he brought characters to life on stage and screen, captivating audiences with his powerful performances.

His music touched the hearts of many, with memorable songs that became anthems of hope and unity.

Not only was Dr Mbongeni Ngema a gifted performer, but he also made a mark as a producer, bringing forth thought-provoking and socially relevant productions. His works tackled important issues, shedding light on the struggles and triumphs of the South African people.

Ngema’s passing is a tremendous loss to the entertainment industry and to all those who admired his talent and passion. His legacy will live on through the impact he made and the inspiration he provided to aspiring artists.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Dr Mbongeni Ngema’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

More to follow