MCA Imwatok Claims Police Stole His Sh300 Million During Arrest

Nairobi County Majority leader Peter Imwatok Wednesday accused two arresting police officers of stealing his 2 million dollars (Sh300million) during anti government protests last month.

He also sensationally claimed a witness in the case had also gone missing.

Imwatok who is also Makongeni MCA told Milimani senior principal magistrate Robison Ondieki that he lost the money to two officers on July 21, 2023 at Radisson Blu Hotel.

Imwatok went ahead and told court that a Radisson Blu Hotel employee who witnessed the incident has since died mysteriously.

He allegedly died two days after the arrest.

Imwatok was being represented by lawyer Shadrack Wambui.

“Two police officers attached to DCI Headquarters Serious Crime Unit stole USD 2 million belonging to Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok from a safe at Radisson Blu Hotel Nairobi,” the lawyer said in court.

Wambui told court the two police officers stole the money from the safe with the assistance of the hotel employee who since been killed mysteriously.

Imwatok had gone into hiding alongside Makadara MP George Aladwa and Kilimani MCA Moses Ogeto Nyangaresi after they got wind that police were tracking to arrest them over allegations of engaging is subversive activities during the anti-government demonstrations.

The demos were called over the high cost of living and new Finance Act 2023.

Wambui told the magistrate that money was stolen when the two officers arrested Imwatok from his hide out at the Radisson Blu Hotel.

Wambui had applied to have the two officers appear in court to present items they took from Imwatok when they arrested him on July 21, 2023

On Tuesday, the magistrate had ordered the two officers to appear before him with all the items recovered from Imwatok.

However, the officers did not turn up but the investigating officer Gilbert Okemwa appeared in court with two phones minus the USD 2 million.

The court compelled Okemwa to take the stand to explain the whereabouts of the two officers and the money in question.

Okemwa told the magistrate he was not given any money by the two who arrested Imwatok.

He said the only thing that is in the inventory is the phones and nothing else.

“The USD 2 million was not handed to me by the two arresting officers,” Okemwa said.

However, the officer did not disclose the whereabouts of his two colleagues and why they failed to honour the court summons.

Wambui urged the magistrate to put his foot on the ground and compel the two to return the USD 2 million they took away from Imwatok after Okemwa said the money is not an exhibit in the subversion case.

The lawyer told the court that police have developed a notorious tendancy of stealing and robbing suspects their precious items and money.

“This habit of police must be stopped by this honour court. Order the two officers to return Imwatok’s money of face prosecution,” Wambui said.

The court further heard the officers arrested Imwatok when Justice Diana Kavedza had barred police from arresting him together with Aladwa and Ogeto.

The three were granted anticipatory bail of Sh100,000 pending investigation and subsequent prosecution.

Even with the order of the High Court in force, the police arrested Imwatok and charged him with subversion alongside Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch.

The magistrate directed Imwatok to seek redress of the theft of millions at the High Court.

The case will be heard on September 13, 2023.

