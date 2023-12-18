MCA Robert Alai And Bloggers Call For Immediate Investigation Into Mysterious Death Of Meru-Based Blogger

The blogging community, led by Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai, has strongly condemned the mysterious disappearance and death of Meru-based blogger, Daniel Muthiani Benard.

The Bloggers Association of Kenya (BAKE) has called for a thorough investigation into the incident, urging the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to intervene.

““We urgently call upon the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), along with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP), to launch an immediate and thorough investigation into this heinous crime,” Alai said.

The late blogger was purportedly scheduled to meet with Meru County leadership on Saturday, December 2, 2023, but never made it to the meeting.

His disappearance raised alarms, leading to a subsequent search that sadly ended in the discovery of his deceased body.

Known for his outspoken political opinions, Daniel Muthiani Benard was allegedly contacted by a familiar associate on the day he went missing, urging him to meet with a politician.

Having informed his wife about the appointment, he left for Meru town to meet the acquaintance. Tragically, this marked the last communication between the blogger and his spouse.

Since then, Muthiani’s phone remained switched off, and no information about his whereabouts surfaced until December 17 when his lifeless body was found.

This unfortunate incident follows a concerning pattern of attacks against bloggers, with the murders of Frank Obegi in 2022 and Augustus Mutuku Mwathe in 2021.

The unresolved disappearance of blogger Bogonko Bosire in 2013 continues to underscore the gravity of the situation within the online community.

Denis Itumbi and Pauline Njoroge are among the recent victims.