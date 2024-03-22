Meagan Good, an esteemed American actress, has established herself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, amassing a net worth of $5 million.

Meagan Good Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth August 8, 1981 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Profession Actor, Film Producer

Early Life

Born on August 8, 1981, in Los Angeles, California, Meagan Monique Good embarked on her acting journey at a tender age, making her debut as a child actor. Raised in a supportive family environment, Meagan honed her craft and quickly made a name for herself in the entertainment world. With a diverse ancestry that includes Jewish, Cherokee, and Puerto Rican roots, Meagan’s heritage enriches her unique perspective and artistic expression.

Meagan Good’s career trajectory soared as she transitioned from background roles to starring performances in notable films such as “Friday” and “Eve’s Bayou.” Her versatility and talent garnered critical acclaim, earning her award nominations and establishing her as a promising talent in Hollywood.

Meagan Good Career

Throughout her career, Meagan Good has delivered captivating performances across various genres, showcasing her range and depth as an actress. From her breakout roles in “Biker Boyz” and “Deliver Us From Eva” to her captivating portrayal in “Think Like a Man,” Meagan has captivated audiences with her charisma and screen presence. Her lead role in the TV series “Deception” marked a significant milestone in her career, further solidifying her place as a leading actress in the industry.

Also Read: Mary-Kate Olsen Net Worth

Beyond acting, Meagan Good is a co-founder of Freedom Bridge Entertainment, a production company aimed at championing diverse stories and voices in film and television. Her entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to storytelling reflect her passion for creative expression and advocacy for underrepresented communities.

Meagan Good Relationships

Meagan Good’s personal life is characterized by her spiritual beliefs and values, with Christianity playing a central role in her identity. Her marriage to author DeVon Franklin exemplified her commitment to love and faith, though the couple announced their decision to divorce after nine years of marriage. Despite the challenges she has faced, Meagan remains resilient and grounded in her beliefs, drawing strength from her spiritual journey and personal growth.

Real Estate

In September 2022, Meagan Good made a notable real estate investment, purchasing a home in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles for $2.8 million. This acquisition reflects her discerning taste and investment in her future, establishing a sanctuary where she can continue to thrive personally and professionally.

Meagan Good Net Worth

Meagan Good net worth is $5 million.