Meagan Good Siblings: The Good Family’s Legacy in Entertainment

Meagan Good is an American actress, born on August 8, 1981, in Panorama City, California.

She began her acting career at a young age and gained recognition for her roles in various films and TV shows like Eve’s Bayou.

Meagan has also ventured into producing and directing.

Recently, she has been in the spotlight for her relationship with actor Jonathan Majors.

Meagan’s career has showcased her versatility and talent in both dramatic and comedic roles, making her a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Siblings

Good has three siblings, including her sisters Lexus, Colbert and La’Myia Good.

La’Myia Good

La’Myia, born on September 27, 1979, in Panorama City, California, is an American singer and actress known for her work in various TV shows.

She was part of the R&B group Isyss and has appeared in films such as The Wood. La’Myia is married to Eric Bellinger and has two children.

Her career showcases her talent in both music and acting, making her a versatile figure in the entertainment industry.

Parents

Meagan’s mother is Tyra Wardlow-Doyle, who has played a significant role in shaping Meagan’s life and career.

Tyra Wardlow-Doyle is known for her strength, compassion, and resilience, as highlighted by the lessons she passed on to her children.

Meagan’s father is Leondis “Leon” Good, who worked as a police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department until his retirement in the late 2000s.

Meagan Good’s career

Meagan’s career began at a young age, starting with commercials and guest-starring roles in TV series like The Parent ‘Hood, Touched by an Angel and The Steve Harvey Show.

She continued to build her acting portfolio with appearances in shows such as Moesha and The Division.

Meagan’s breakout role came in the film, Friday, at the age of 13, alongside Ice Cube.

Over the years, she has starred in various films like Eve’s Bayou, You Got Served and Roll Bounce.

Meagan’s career has been marked by her ability to captivate audiences with her dynamic performances, earning her nominations and awards for her exceptional acting skills.

In addition to acting, she has ventured into producing projects like the film Jumping the Broom.

Meagan’s career trajectory showcases her versatility and dedication to her craft, making her a respected figure in the entertainment industry.

Personal life

Meagan was previously married to Hollywood producer and author DeVon Franklin.

The couple got married on June 16, 2012, but they do not have any children together. Their marriage ended in divorce in December 2021 after nine years together.

Despite their split, Meagan has expressed her openness to starting a family in the future, whether she is married or not.

She has shared her desire to become a mother and is ready for this next chapter in her life, emphasizing her readiness to embrace motherhood regardless of her marital status.