Mechanic Crushed to Death at Garage in Mlolongo

Police are investigating an incident in which a mechanic was killed at a garage in Mlolongo town, Machakos County.

Joseph Kathiaka, 33, was working on a trailer at the Toplink Logistics when the cabin of the said truck slipped and pressed his head against the chassis on Sunday morning.

He was rescued and rushed to Shalom Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, police said.

The body was moved to the hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Meanwhile, police in Mbooni, Makueni County are investigating the murder of a 50-year-old woman in a house.

The body of Monica Masya was found on a sofa set long after a suspected murder.

She had visited a friend in the house where her body was found with blood oozing from the nose.

Police said two suspects were arrested over the murder.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.