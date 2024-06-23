Medic Dr. Austin Omondi, abducted in anti finance bill protests released hours after incident

A medical doctor who opposed the proposed taxes by treating those injured in the protests was Sunday night released.

Dr. Austin Omondi was abducted and detained at the Parklands police station, Nairobi . Police were behind the drama.

He was among a group of doctors overseeing a blood donation event at the Sikh Union Club Chandaria, Forest Road when he was picked up.

The motive for the incident was not immediately known.

His colleagues however cited the arrest to the ongoing protests against the proposed taxes.

His team had offered medical attention to those who were injured in last Thursday’s protests in Nairobi

A group of lawyers and medical practitioners traced him to Parklands police station where he was detained.

He was later released in the evening.

Dr Omondi has been providing medical aid to the injured during the Finance Bill 2024 protests.

Police refused to comment on the issue.

The medical practitioners had vowed to paralyze operations if Dr Omondi had not been released.