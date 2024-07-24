Meet CS Nominee Gender, Arts, And Culture Stella Soi Lang’at

President William Ruto has nominated Stella Soi Lang’at as the Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Arts, and Culture. She is among 11 individuals named to join the new cabinet after the recent dissolution. The nominees’ list will be forwarded to Parliament for approval. If confirmed, Lang’at will succeed Aisha Jumwa, who has been dropped.

Stella Soi Lang’at Profile

Lang’at hails from Sotik subcounty in Bomet. She is currently the Director of Administration in the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government. Previously, she worked in the State Department of Housing and Urban Planning and served as the county secretary for Bomet from April 2020 to October 2021. Lang’at also held the position of senior deputy county commissioner II for Nyando subcounty in 2019 and served as a deputy commissioner in Bomet East, Sameta, and Mwingi subcounties between March 2015 and February 2019. She was an Under Secretary in the office of the Attorney General from February 2014 to March 2015. Lang’at holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Moi University and a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science.

Other Nominees

John Mbadi – National Treasury

A seasoned politician with 28 years of experience in finance, leadership, and politics. He currently serves as the chairperson of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party and a nominated Member of Parliament. Mbadi holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from the University of Nairobi.

Kipchumba Murkomen – Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports

Formerly the Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Murkomen has recently apologized to Kenyans for his conduct and promised to serve with humility if approved.

James Opiyo Wandayi – Energy and Petroleum

The current Leader of the Minority Party in the National Assembly, Wandayi holds degrees in Agriculture, Business Administration, and Law. He has served as the Ugunja Sub-County legislator since 2013.

Ali Hassan Joho – Mining

The former Mombasa Governor, Joho has extensive experience as a politician and businessman. He previously served as the Kisauni Member of the National Assembly.

Wycliffe Oparanya – Cooperatives and MSMEs Development

The former Kakamega Governor and Chairman of the Council of Governors (COG), Oparanya is a certified public accountant and a member of the ODM party.