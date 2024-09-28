Meet Hashem Safieddine: Hezbollah’s Next Leader After Nasrallah’s Death

Hashem Safieddine is a senior figure in Hezbollah and is widely regarded as a potential successor to Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the group, following Nasrallah’s death as reported by Israeli military sources.

Safieddine, who is Nasrallah’s cousin, heads Hezbollah’s Executive Council, which oversees the group’s political and social activities. He is also part of the Jihad Council, which is responsible for its military operations. His religious status as a descendant of the Prophet Mohammed, along with his leadership roles, makes him a strong candidate to lead the group. He has been a vocal critic of U.S. policies and a staunch advocate for Hezbollah’s militant stance against Israel, aligning with the group’s objectives and ideology.

In 2017, the U.S. State Department designated him as a terrorist due to his involvement with Hezbollah and its operations. His survival after recent Israeli strikes has further solidified his position as a leading figure within the organization. Safieddine’s public statements continue to express Hezbollah’s commitment to resistance against Israel and support for Palestinian causes.