Megan Fox Siblings: Exploring the Bond Between the Actress and Her Sister

Megan Fox is an American actress known for her roles in various films and television shows.

She was born on May 16, 1986, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and began her acting career with the film, Holiday in the Sun, in 2001.

Siblings

Megan has one sibling, an older sister named Kristi Branim Fox.

Kristi was born in 1974 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and is 12 years older than Megan.

She has a career as an education counselor with over 15 years of experience, currently serving as the head of the counseling department at Beverly Hills High School.

Kristi married Douglas Ray Brahim in 1995, and they have two sons together.

Kristi and her celebrity sister have a close relationship and are known to support each other.

Parents

Megan was born to parents Gloria Darlene and Franklin Thomas Fox.

She spent her early childhood in nearby Rockwood and was raised in a strict Pentecostal household after her parents’ divorce.

Megan’s mother remarried, and Fox and her older sister were raised by their mother and stepfather, Tony Tonachio.

Career

Megan began her acting and modeling career at age 13 after winning several awards at the 1999 American Modeling and Talent Convention in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

She gained widespread recognition for her role as Mikaela Banes in the Transformers series and has appeared in other notable films like Jennifer’s Body and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Throughout her career, she has been recognized as a sex symbol and has made appearances in numerous magazines like Maxim and FHM.

Megan has received several awards for her work, including Scream Awards and Teen Choice Awards.

In addition to her acting career, she has ventured into producing and writing.

Megan’s personal life has also garnered attention, including her relationships and public image as a celebrity.

Personal life

Megan is currently engaged to her longtime boyfriend and fiancé of one year, Machine Gun Kelly.

The pair met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020 and started dating soon after.

Megan was married to Brian Austin Green at the time, but they had already separated in late 2019. She and Green share three children together.

After more than a year of dating, MGK proposed to Megan in early 2022, and they announced their engagement with separate Instagram posts.

The couple is known for their unique and public displays of affection, such as MGK referring to Megan as his “wife” during concerts.