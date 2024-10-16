Megan Thee Stallion Says Her Persona Is ‘Trying to Protect’ Megan Pete in New Trailer for ‘In Her Words’ Documentary

Megan Thee Stallion’s rise to fame is the focus of a new documentary titled In Her Words, set to premiere on Prime Video this Halloween.

The documentary, produced by Amazon MGM Studios, TIME Studios, and Roc Nation, offers a deep dive into the rapper’s life and career, exploring her struggles and triumphs.

A new trailer released on Wednesday gives fans a glimpse into the film. It opens with Megan reflecting on a difficult period in her life when she questioned her ability to enjoy her success.

“I feel like, how can I be Megan Thee Stallion when I’m not having fun?” she asks, revealing the emotional toll her journey has taken.

Directed by Nneka Onuorah, the documentary traces Megan’s roots, including the influence of her mother, Holly Thomas, who was also a rapper.

Megan credits her mother as her inspiration to pursue music. “When I get older, I really wanna be like her,” Megan says, explaining that she was happiest when she first started creating her persona as Megan Thee Stallion.

The loss of her mother in 2019 left Megan devastated, leading to a period of self-doubt and emotional breakdowns.

However, as the trailer shows, Megan’s alter ego, Megan Thee Stallion, became a source of strength, helping her navigate the challenges of fame. “I think Megan Thee Stallion is trying to protect Megan Pete,” she reflects.

In Her Words, produced by Carmen Cee and Mackenzie Hill, will be available on Prime Video on October 31, coinciding with a special “Hottieween” event in Chicago to celebrate the 2024 Halloween season.

Fans can expect an inspiring story of resilience and determination from one of hip-hop’s biggest stars.