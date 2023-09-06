Meghan Markle Enjoys Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ With A-List Friends Sans Prince Harry

Meghan Markle made a star-studded appearance at Beyoncé’s spectacular “Renaissance World Tour” for the second time, but this time, she attended the extravaganza without her husband, Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex was captured relishing the show alongside her celebrity pals, Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland, at the renowned SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

In candid snapshots, Markle could be seen thoroughly enjoying herself as they shared a box seat to take in Beyoncé’s birthday celebration performance.

Adding her own unique touch to the evening’s silver dress code, Markle opted for a chic mock-neck tank paired with a dazzling silver skirt, harmonizing seamlessly with the matching black tops chosen by Washington and Rowland.

Among the many luminaries spotted in the audience were Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Katy Perry, Jeff Bezos, and the iconic Diana Ross, who graced the event and serenaded Beyoncé with a rendition of “Happy Birthday” as the megastar turned 42 that day.

Markle’s attendance at the concert occurred just days following Prince Harry’s rather disinterested appearance at the Friday show.

In contrast, the Sussexes seemed to be thoroughly enjoying themselves as they danced away in a private box, accompanied by Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland.

The couple dutifully adhered to Beyoncé’s request for fans to wear silver, with Markle radiating in a white shirt and a shimmering silver sequin pencil skirt, while Prince Harry looked effortlessly dapper in a gray blazer.

Prince Harry was later spotted, looking far more relaxed, on Sunday as he and his friends showed their support for Lionel Messi at Inter Miami’s match against Los Angeles FC at BMO Stadium.

Nevertheless, speculation swirled about Harry’s friendship with David Beckham when he appeared to swiftly pass by the soccer star’s son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, while exiting the sporting event.

Despite a flurry of unsubstantiated rumors suggesting cracks in their marriage, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to defy the gossip mill.

Sources close to the couple debunked these baseless claims, stating unequivocally that there was no truth to the breakup speculation. “It’s not true. It’s literally made up,” an insider affirmed to Page Six back in July.

Since their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family in March 2020, the couple has resided in Montecito, California.

While they occasionally attend events separately, their relationship appears as robust as ever, characterized by unwavering support for each other in their respective endeavors.

