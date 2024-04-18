Meghan McCain Siblings: Standing Out from the Spotlight

Meghan McCain is an American television personality, columnist, and author, known for her work with ABC News, Fox News, MSNBC and The View.

She is the daughter of politician John McCain and diplomat Cindy McCain, and has been a public figure since childhood, appearing at the 1996 Republican National Convention.

Meghan gained attention in 2007 for her blog, McCain Blogette, documenting her father’s presidential campaign and discussing fashion, music and pop culture.

She has been a vocal advocate for sex education and has criticized the Republican Party’s stance on social issues.

In 2010, Meghan published a campaign memoir, Dirty Sexy Politics, expressing her opinions about Sarah Palin and the Republican Party’s direction.

Siblings

Meghan has seven siblings, including two biological siblings, John McCain IV and James McCain and a foster sister named Bridget McCain.

Her other siblings are Douglas McCain, Andrew McCain, Sidney McCain and Jimmy McCain, who are from her father’s previous marriage.

Parents

Meghan’s parents are John McCain and Cindy McCain.

John was a prominent American politician who served as a United States Senator from Arizona from 1987 until his death in 2018.

He was a member of the Republican Party and was known for his military service, as well as his work in Congress.

Cindy is a businesswoman and philanthropist who is also involved in politics.

She is the chair of the board of trustees of the McCain Institute for International Leadership at Arizona State University.

Meghan is the eldest of the McCains’ four children together.

Meghan is known for her work on The View and for her blog, McCain Blogette, which she used to document her father’s presidential campaign in 2008.

Career

Meghan has worked for major news networks like ABC News, Fox News and MSNBC, and has been a columnist for outlets like The Daily Beast and the Daily Mail.

Meghan is known for her role as a co-host on shows such as The View and Outnumbered, as well as for hosting her own podcast, The Meghan McCain Show.

Additionally, she has authored books, engaged in public speaking, and been involved in advocacy work, showcasing her multifaceted career in media and public service.

Personal life

Meghan is married to Ben Domenech, a conservative writer and commentator.

They tied the knot on November 21, 2017, and they have two daughters together.

Their first daughter, Liberty Sage, was born in September 2020, and their second daughter, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, was born in 2023.