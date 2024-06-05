Mekhi Phifer Sibling: Meet His Twin Brother Fernando Cameron

Mekhi Phifer is an American actor known for his roles in films like 8 Mile and the TV series, ER.

He began his acting career in 1995 when he landed the lead role in Spike Lee’s film, Clockers.

Phifer went on to appear in several other films in the 1990s and 2000s, including High School High, Soul Food, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and Paid in Full.

He is perhaps best known for his role as Dr. Gregory Pratt on the long-running medical drama, ER, which he starred in from 2002 to 2008.

In addition to his acting work, Phifer has also been involved in other ventures, such as owning Athlete’s Foot shoe store franchises in California and serving as the chairman of the board of trustees for the non-profit organization The Vine Group USA.

Siblings

Mekhi has a twin brother named Fernando Cameron. They were born together in 1974 in Harlem, New York, and are identical twins.

Fernando has largely stayed out of the spotlight compared to his famous twin brother Mekhi, and not much is publicly known about him.

Despite the difference in their levels of public visibility, the two brothers are reportedly very close and supportive of each other.

Mekhi’s successful acting career, which includes roles in films like 8 Mile and the TV series, ER, has not seemed to affect his relationship with his twin brother.

Career

Phifer has had a diverse and extensive career in the entertainment industry.

He began acting in the 1990s, landing his first major role in Spike Lee’s film, Clockers, i 1994.

This led to a string of successful films and television shows, including ER, 8 Mile and Paid in Full. He has also appeared in numerous music videos, including those by Eminem, Brandy, and 50 Cent.

Phifer has been recognized for his work with several award nominations, including NAACP Image Awards and a Golden Globe nomination.

He has also been involved in various philanthropic efforts, including supporting the Lupus Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club.

In addition to his acting career, Phifer has also pursued music, releasing an album titled New York Related: The HF Project in 1997.

Although the album did not achieve significant commercial success, he has continued to be involved in music projects and has even rapped in several films, including A Day in the Life, Carmen: A Hip Hopera and 8 Mile.

Phifer has also ventured into directing and producing, with credits including the comedy Puff, Puff, Pass and the romantic comedy This Christmas.

He has also been involved in various business ventures, including owning Athlete’s Foot shoe stores in California.

Personal life

Phifer has been married twice. His first wife was actress Malinda Williams, whom he married in 1999.

They co-starred together in the 1996 film High School High and had a son, Omikaye Phifer, born in 1999. However, they divorced in 2003.

In 2013, Phifer married his current wife, Reshelet Barnes, a creative director.

They have been married since then.

Phifer also has a second son, Mekhi Thira Phifer Jr., born in 2007, from a previous relationship with Oni Souratha.