Melissa Gilbert Siblings: All About Jonathan Gilbert and Sara Gilbert

Melissa Gilbert, born on May 8, 1964, is an American actress known for her role as Laura Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie from 1974 to 1982.

She has had a prolific career in television and film, including roles in The Miracle Worker, The Diary of Anne Frank and Splendor in the Grass.

Melissa served as the 26th President of the Screen Actors Guild and has been involved in various TV movies and series post-Little House.

Her personal life includes marriages to Bo Brinkman, Bruce Boxleitner and Timothy Busfield.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Awards

Siblings

Melissa has two siblings, Jonathan Gilbert and Sara Gilbert.

Jonathan is Melissa’s younger adopted brother. He co-starred with Melissa on Little House on the Prairie as Willie Oleson.

At age 18, Jonathan left acting and Hollywood, cutting himself off from the family for many years. Sara is Melissa’s younger half-sister.

Sara is known for her role as Darlene Conner on the sitcom Roseanne. Sara was born to Melissa’s mother Barbara Cowan and her second husband Harold Abeles.

Sara began acting at a young age and her career has continued into adulthood, including co-creating and co-hosting the talk show The Talk.

All three Gilbert siblings were child actors who grew up in the Hollywood spotlight.

While Jonathan left acting at 18, Melissa and Sara have maintained successful acting careers as adults.

Career

Melissa’s career has spanned over five decades, showcasing her versatility as an actress, producer and public figure.

She began acting as a child in the late 1960s, appearing in commercials and guest roles on television shows.

Melissa’s breakout role came in 1974 when she was cast as Laura Ingalls Wilder on the hit series Little House on the Prairie.

She starred on the show for its entire 9-season run from 1974 to 1983.

After Little House on the Prairie ended, Melissa continued acting in television films and series, including roles in The Miracle Worker, The Diary of Anne Frank and Splendor in the Grass.

In addition to acting, she was involved in politics and advocacy, serving as the 26th President of the Screen Actors Guild from 2001 to 2005.

In 2016, Melissa ran for the U.S. Congress in Michigan’s 8th congressional district as a Democrat, but lost in the primary election. Gilbert has also written two memoirs: Prairie Tale: A Memoir and My Prairie Cookbook: Memories and Frontier Food from My Little House to Yours.

These books provide insights into her life and career, as well as her experiences growing up on the set of Little House on the Prairie.

Throughout her diverse career, Melissa has demonstrated her talent, versatility, and commitment to the entertainment industry and public service.

Awards

Melissa has been recognized with several awards and accolades throughout her career.

In 1976, she received the Young Artist Award for Best Young Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Laura Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie, highlighting her exceptional performance as a child actress in a leading role.

Melissa was also honored with the Golden Boot Award in 1985 for her work in Western-themed television and film, which recognizes actors who have made significant contributions to the Western genre.

In 2005, she and her Little House on the Prairie co-stars received the TV Land Award for Favorite Singing Siblings, celebrating the show’s memorable musical moments and the chemistry between the actors who portrayed the Ingalls family.

Additionally, Melissa has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards for her performances in TV movies and miniseries.

These awards and accolades demonstrate the impact and recognition she has received for her acting abilities and contributions to the entertainment industry, particularly through her iconic role on Little House on the Prairie.