Meru Deputy Speaker Ali Injured, 2 Daughters Die In accident On Embu-Meru Highway

Two daughters of Meru County Deputy Governor Mwenda Ali died in a road accident on the Meru-Embu highway, police reports say.

The Deputy Speaker Ali and two other people were eriously injured in a Tuesday, April 2, accident at the Kivue Gatunduri Bridge.

The accident involved a Toyota Hilux and a Subaru Impreza driven by the deputy governor who was in the company of other family members, police said.

The Subaru Impreza burst into flames upon impact, with several videos online showing responders attempting to extinguish the fire on the car, which had overturned on the side of the road.

Ali was later airlifted to Nairobi for further treatment with the other victims. Two daughters succumbed to the injuries.

Embu West Traffic base commander Solomon Wamae said a six-year-old child sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Tenri Hospital where she succumbed while receiving treatment.

Another child was airlifted together with his dad to Karen Hospital in Nairobi both with serious injuries.

Police and witnesses said two motor vehicles a Subaru and Toyota Hilux were involved in a head-on collision accident at Gatunduri area along Embu-Meru highway.

The Subaru had four people on board, two children and an adult and his driver, both of whom suffered injuries while the Toyota Hilux had a single person who suffered minor injuries.

The deputy speaker’s driver sustained a head injury and dislocated his left knee. He was also airlifted to Karen Hospital Nairobi.

The accident left the deputy speaker’s Subaru car in wreckage after bursting into flames from the head-on collision accident impact with a Toyota Hilux.

Police are investigating the incident.