Meru–Embu Road Closure Scheduled For Sunday To Mark World Day Of Remembrance

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the temporary closure of the Meru–Embu road between Muthambi and Nithi Bridge on Sunday, November 17, to mark the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Crash Victims.

In a notice, KeNHA Director General Kungu Ndungu stated that the closure will occur from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. to allow for a procession from Muthambi DCC Grounds to Nithi Bridge.

This area has been designated a blackspot due to frequent accidents that have claimed numerous lives.

Motorists traveling from Embu towards Meru are advised to take a right turn 50 meters before Nithi Bridge, pass through Muthambi Vocational Centre, and rejoin the main road 50 meters past the bridge. Travelers from Meru to Embu will use the same route.

Significance of the World Day of Remembrance

The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Crash Victims is observed globally to honor those killed or seriously injured in road crashes. Established by a UN General Assembly resolution, the day emphasizes the emotional and economic toll of road accidents and promotes global efforts to enhance road safety.

The commemoration focuses on several objectives, including Remembering those who have lost their lives or been seriously injured in road crashes, Recognizing the vital work of emergency services, and Highlighting the often inadequate legal responses to road fatalities and injuries.

The day is also used to advocate for better support systems for victims and their families and promote evidence-based actions to reduce road traffic deaths and injuries.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), annual road traffic deaths have reached 1.35 million globally, with road injuries now the leading cause of death among people aged 5–29 years.

The burden disproportionately affects pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists, particularly in developing countries.