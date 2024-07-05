Meru Governor Denies Spending Sh1B On Foreign Trips, Cites Error From Controller Of Budget

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has refuted claims made by the Office of the Controller of Budget regarding the county government’s expenditure on foreign trips.

According to the reports that the county spent Sh1 billion.

According to the recently released Consolidated County Budget Implementation Review Report for the first nine months of the financial year 2023/2024 by the budget controller, the county had spent Sh1 billion.

According to Governor Mwangaza, the actual figures from the county government show that the county assembly’s expenditure on foreign trips amounted to Sh42.84 million. From this amount, her office accounted for only Sh910,000.

“I am shocked and dismayed by the fact that a Government Agency (COB) can give a false report at a time when our Country Kenya is in need of factual information to avoid civil unrest,” she said.

“The report, in the first sentence accurately indicates that Meru County spent 43.75 million on foreign travel. Out of this the County Assembly spent 42.84 million. But again the same paragraph has an error either intentional or typo. Therefore the difference should be only Kes 910,000 less than 1Millon and not 903 million.”

Mwangaza urged the Budget Controller, Margaret Nyakang’o, to promptly correct the records. She emphasized that the county’s official report indicates significantly lower expenditures on foreign trips than what was stated in the Controller of Budget’s report.

Looking at the broader financial picture, the Meru County government generated close to Ksh 10 billion in revenue during the 2023/2024 financial year through sources such as ordinary own-source revenue, ordinary appropriation in aid (A-I-A), and facility improvement fund (FIF).

In the previous financial year 2022/2023, Meru County was recognized as one of the top-performing counties, with an unspent balance of Ksh 31 million.

However, in the current financial year 2023/2024, the County Assembly allocated Ksh 8.5 million to car loans and housing scheme funds.

Additionally, the Governor’s office allocated Ksh 19 million for communication purposes, Ksh 62 million for administrative headquarters, and Ksh 12 million for special programs including fire rescue and emergency services.

Key development sectors such as health services received Ksh 113 million in expenditure, while Water, Irrigation, Environment, and Natural Resources utilized Ksh 60 million.

Meanwhile, the Meru County government faces challenges as it has yet to pass its 2024/2025 budget.

A standoff between the County Assembly and the County Executive has led to a two-month delay in budget approval.