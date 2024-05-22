Meryl Streep Siblings: All About Harry William Streep III and Dana David Streep

Meryl Streep, born Mary Louise Streep, is a highly acclaimed American actress known for her versatility and accent adaptability.

She has received an impressive 21 Academy Award nominations, winning three, and 33 Golden Globe Award nominations, winning eight.

Streep’s career spans over four decades, with notable performances in films like Kramer vs. Kramer and Sophie’s Choice.

She is recognized for her meticulous preparation for roles and has excelled in portraying real-life characters on screen and stage.

Siblings

Streep has two siblings who are both actors.

Her younger brother is Harry William Streep III, born in 1953. He has appeared in several films and TV shows, including Heartburn and The Manchurian Candidate

Her younger sister is Dana David Streep, born in 1959. She has acted in various stage productions and TV shows.

Career

Streep began her career on the New York stage in the late 1960s and appeared in several Broadway productions, including a 1977 revival of Anton Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard.

She transitioned to films in the 1970s, making her feature film debut in Julia.

Also Read: Travis Scott Siblings: All About Jordan and Joshua Webster

Streep received her first Academy Award nomination for her supporting role in The Deer Hunter and won her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Kramer vs. Kramer.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, she continued to gain critical acclaim for her versatile performances in films like Sophie’s Choice, for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress, Silkwood, Out of Africa and The Bridges of Madison County.

After a period of relative decline in the late 1990s, Streep’s career experienced a renaissance in the 2000s with acclaimed roles in Adaptation, The Devil Wears Prada, Mamma Mia! and Julie & Julia.

She won her third Oscar for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady.

Awards and accolades

Streep has received numerous awards and nominations throughout her illustrious career.

She holds the record for the most Academy Award nominations of any actor, with a total of 21 nominations, winning three times.

Streep has also won two BAFTA Awards, 9 Golden Globe Awards, three Emmy Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

She has been nominated for 30 Golden Globe Awards, winning 8 times, and has received various honorary accolades, including the AFI Life Achievement Award, the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Personal life

Streep has been married to Don Gummer, a sculptor, since 1978.

They have four children together.

They are Henry Wolfe Gummer, born in 1979, who is a musician; Mary Willa “Mamie” Gummer, born in 1983, who is an actress; Grace Jane Gummer, born in 1986, who is also an actress and Louisa Jacobson Gummer, born in 1991, who is an actress as well.