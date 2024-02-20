Met Dept Tells Kenyans To Expect High Daytime Temperatures This Week

The Kenya Meteorological Department Tuesday urged Kenyans to brace for high average temperatures during the day across most parts of the country.

A forecast for February 20 to February 26 projects temperatures of over 30°C in Turkana, Samburu, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Isiolo, Garissa and Tana River counties.

Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale, Taita Taveta, Kajiado, Makueni, Kitui, Machakos, Nairobi, Kiambu, Embu, Laikipia and Baringo will also see average maximum temperatures of over 30°C.

Only sections of Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Murang’a, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Nakuru, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia and West Pokot are expected to experience average maximum temperatures of below 25°C.

Kenya has been experiencing increased day-time and night-time temperatures as the heavy rainfall that was recorded from late last year when the region was experiencing El Niño phenomenon has subsided.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) last week announced that the world had the warmest January on record this year.

In a statement released on February 15, WMO said sea surface temperatures have been record high for ten consecutive months.

“It was 0.70°C above the 1991-2020 average for January and 0.12°C above the temperature of the previous warmest January, in 2020, according to Copernicus Climate Change Service,” the UN meteorological agency said.