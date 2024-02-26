Met Dept Warns Kenyans To Expect Heavy Rainfall, High Daytime Temperatures

Kenya’s Meteorological Department Monday issued a weather advisory indicating rain in several parts of the country.

Showers are predicted for Western Kenya, the South Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Central Highlands, the Southeastern Lowlands, and Northwestern Kenya.

According to the Kenya Meteorological Department, some areas may experience isolated heavy downpours, prompting residents to exercise caution.

In addition to the rain, high daytime temperatures of more than 30°C are expected in several counties, including Turkana, Samburu, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Isiolo, Garissa, Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale, Taita Taveta, Kajiado, Makueni, Kitui, Laikipia, Baringo, West Pokot, Bungoma, Kakamega, and Busia.

Residents in these areas should take proper precautions to stay cool and hydrated.

Meanwhile, chilly nights with temperatures falling below 10°C are expected in parts of Nyeri, Laikipia, and Murang’a counties, necessitating extra layers of clothing and warmth in the evening.

The department has urged Kenyans to stay informed and prepared for the changing weather conditions, ensuring their safety and well-being during this time.