Met Gala: Katy Perry Says Mum Conned by Fake AI Pic

AI-generated images of Katy Perry and Rihanna at the Met Gala have been going viral on social media.

Neither of the singers were present at the event, but that didn’t stop fake images of them circulating on X, formerly Twitter.

Perry shared two fake images of her on Instagram and revealed that her mother had even been fooled.

One image of the singer in a floral gown with a moss trim has been viewed more than 13 million times on X.

The picture was first posted at the start of the red carpet event at the Museum of Modern Art in New York with the caption: “Katy Perry. That’s it.”

Fans replied to Perry’s Instagram post admitting they had been fooled by the picture.

“I really reposted this believing it was true,” one fan said, while another wrote “Wait, it’s AI-generated?! I got fooled.”

The Fireworks singer also shared a screenshot of a conversation with her mum who was fooled by the image.

“lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!” Perry said in a message.

Another AI image of the singer, this time wearing a gold corseted gown with a key breastplate on the red carpet, has also been going viral with over 5 million views.

The dress was fitting with the 2024 theme, The Garden of Time – a short story about a Count and Countess who pluck time-reversing flowers.

By BBC News