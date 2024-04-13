Met Warns of Heavy Rains Until Next Week

The Kenya Meteorological Department Saturday issued an advisory of heavy rainfall to be experienced in 43 counties across the country over the next week.

The heavy rainfall will be accompanied by gusty winds, large ocean waves, and strong southerly winds in the South Eastern region.

Director Dr David Gikungu said the heavy rainfall will be witnessed over the Lake Victoria Basin, Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley including Nairobi area, Southeastern Lowlands and South coast on Sunday.

The department said the rainfall will increase in intensity along the Coast from Sunday through to Thursday next week.

The counties which set to be affected include; Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya, Migori, Busia, Kisii, Nyamira, Nandi, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Narok, Baringo, Nakuru, Trans-Nzoia, Uasin-Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, West-Pokot, and Nyandarua.

Others are Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi, Nairobi, Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Kajiado, Taita-Taveta, Mombasa, Tana-River, Kilifi, Lamu, Kwale, Marsabit, Garissa, and Isiolo.

Dr. Gikungu cautioned residents of the said counties to be wary of potential floods, and reduced visibility.

He further cited that there may be exposure to lightning strikes, advising residents to avoid driving through or walking in moving water or open fields, and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows.

“Residents in all the mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential floods, flash floods, and reduced visibility. Flood waters may appear in places where it has not rained heavily, especially downstream,” said Dr Gikungu.

“Strong winds may blow off roofs, uproot trees and cause structural damages. Large waves may affect marine activities.”

The heavy rains have caused havoc in many parts of the country amid calls for caution.