Meta Shares Pop on Revenue and Earnings Beat, Better-than-expected Forecast

Meta shares jumped about 7% in extended trading on Wednesday after the company beat Wall Street estimates for revenue and profit and issued a better-than-expected forecast for the current period.

Meta provided revenue guidance for the third quarter of $38.5 billion to $41 billion, or $39.75 billion at the middle of the range. Analysts were expecting a forecast of of $39.1 billion.

The Facebook parent reported second-quarter revenue growth of 22% from $32 billion a year earlier, marking a fourth straight quarter of growth in excess of 20%. Net income jumped 73% to $13.47 billion from $7.79 billion, or $2.98 a share, a year earlier.

Meta’s results point to continued share gains in the digital ad market, the company’s core business. Advertising revenue, which comes largely from the Facebook and Instagram apps, rose 22% from a year earlier. Last week, top rival Alphabet reported an 11% increase in Google ad sales, with YouTube missing estimates.

Meta said expenses in the second quarter were $24.2 billion, which included the charge from its recent agreement to settle a facial recognition data lawsuit by the state of Texas for $1.4 billion.

The company reported capital expenditures of $8.47 billion for the second quarter, below the $9.51 billion that analysts estimated.

Meta said its expense outlook for the year remains unchanged at $96 billion to $99 billion. The company narrowed the range for capital expenditures. It’s now $37 billion to $40 billion; the low number was previously $35 billion.

For user metrics, Meta reported that it had 3.27 billion daily active people (DAP) in the quarter, matching Street Account estimates. In the past, Meta reported daily and monthly active user numbers for its Facebook and Messenger apps. The DAP figure is the number of people accessing any one of its apps.

Meta’s financials continue to benefit from cost-cutting initiatives that started in late 2022. The company eliminated a total of about 21,000 jobs over multiple rounds of layoffs. Operating income climbed 58% from a year earlier to $14.9 billion, and Meta’s operating margin expanded to 38% from 29% during the year-earlier period.

Meta said that its headcount dropped 1% year over year to 70,799 as of June 30.

While it’s been downsizing broadly, Meta has been spending heavily on cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and the virtual reality and augmented reality tech needed to underpin the metaverse. Similar to other tech giants, Meta has been pouring money into data center infrastructure and computing resources that CEO Mark Zuckerberg said is necessary to stay ahead of the competition.

“We had a strong quarter, and Meta AI is on track to be the most used AI assistant in the world by the end of the year,” Zuckerberg said in a statement. “We’ve released the first frontier-level open source AI model, we continue to see good traction with our Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses, and we’re driving good growth across our apps.”

Meta said Wednesday that while the company is continuing “to refine our plans for next year, we currently expect significant capital expenditures growth in 2025 as we invest to support our artificial intelligence research and product development efforts.”

Earlier this year, Zuckerberg said that Meta’s computing infrastructure will include 350,000 Nvidia H100 graphics cards, the expensive computer chips used to train so-called large language models and related AI software, by the end of 2024. Additionally, Zuckerberg said at the time that Meta’s computing infrastructure would contain “almost 600k H100 equivalents of compute if you include other GPUs,” which equates to billions of dollars.

As part of Meta’s AI push, the company debuted last week the latest version of its Llama AI model, which consists of three different variants that developers can access and use for free via open source. One version of the Llama 3.1 technology contains a whopping 405 billion parameters, which are metrics that indicate the size and capabilities of the AI model, underscoring Meta’s efforts to ensure that its technology is on par with rivals like OpenAI and Google.

Meta shares were up 34% for the year as of Wednesday’s close, double the gains for the Nasdaq. The stock rose 6.9% to $507.45 after hours.

By CNBC