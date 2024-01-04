Metro Boomin’s Net Worth

Renowned for shaping the beats that define an era, Metro Boomin stands as a luminary in the realm of American record production and songwriting. With a net worth of $45 million, his journey from a budding talent to a chart-topping maestro is nothing short of extraordinary.

Metro Boomin Net Worth $45 Million Date of Birth September 16, 1993 Place of Birth St. Louis, Missouri Nationality American Profession Record producer

Early Life

Born Leland Tyler Wayne on September 16, 1993, in St. Louis, Missouri, Metro Boomin’s affinity for music took root during his middle school years. Initially drawn to a rap career, he pivoted towards hip hop production, laying the groundwork for a legacy that would reverberate across the industry.

During high school, Metro harnessed the power of social media to connect with established hip hop artists. His relentless pursuit of musical collaboration led him from St. Louis to Atlanta, where he collaborated with online acquaintances, including Tay Don. This marked the genesis of his artistic journey.

Metro Boomin Career

Even as a teenager, Metro Boomin’s sonic acumen propelled him into collaborations with notable artists like Gucci Mane, OJ Da Juiceman, and Future. His move to Atlanta, where he initially attended Morehouse College as a business management major, soon transformed into a full-time commitment to a music career.

In 2013, adopting the stage name Metro Boomin, he released his debut mixtape, “19 & Boomin.” This marked the commencement of a prolific career, where his distinctive sound would resonate with audiences globally.

Metro Boomin Chart-Topping Hits

Metro Boomin’s breakthrough arrived in 2014, as he served as an executive producer on Future’s mixtape “Monster” and contributed to Future’s studio album “Honest.” Collaborating with Future and Drake on the mixtape “What a Time to Be Alive” in 2015 further solidified his presence.

The subsequent years witnessed a surge in chart-topping singles, including “Bad and Boujee” by Migos, “X” by 21 Savage, and Future’s “Mask Off.” His collaboration with 21 Savage and Offset on the album “Without Warning” and with Big Sean on “Double or Nothing” underscored his versatility and collaborative prowess.

Metro Boomin Albums

In 2018, Metro Boomin’s debut studio album, “Not All Heroes Wear Capes,” soared to the top of the Billboard 200, showcasing his evolution into a solo artist. The album featured collaborations with industry heavyweights like Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Gunna, Drake, 21 Savage, and Travis Scott.

Despite announcing a brief retirement in 2018, Metro Boomin continued to shape the soundscape of the industry. His production credits adorned albums by Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne. The collaboration with the Weeknd on the chart-topping album “After Hours” further demonstrated his enduring influence.

Metro Boomin Catalog Sale

In a pivotal move in April 2023, Metro Boomin orchestrated the sale of a portion of his publishing catalog to Shamrock Capital for a staggering $70 million. This strategic move underscored not only his artistic impact but also his savvy business acumen.

The maestro expanded his footprint in the industry by establishing the record label Boominati Worldwide in June 2017. This venture, in collaboration with Universal Music Group and Republic Records, marked a significant step towards shaping the future of hip hop.

Metro Boomin Music Style

Specializing in trap music, Metro Boomin’s sonic palette incorporates heavy bass, gothic melodies, and synthetic percussion. His unique style has become synonymous with the subgenre, earning him accolades as a trendsetter in the Southern United States hip hop scene.

Unrealized Projects and Diverse Collaborations

While some collaborative projects, like “Metro Thuggin'” with Young Thug, never materialized, leaked tracks and snippets hinted at the creative synergy that could have been. Beyond the realm of music, Metro Boomin’s foray into the fashion world, alongside rapper SZA, showcased his multidimensional artistry.

Metro Boomin Net Worth

Metro Boomin net worth of $45 million is not just a financial marker but a testament to the indelible mark he has left on the world of music.