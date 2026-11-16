Mexican drug lord Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo dies age 80

Notorious Mexican drug lord Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo has died in hospital aged 80.

Félix Gallardo was widely considered one of the biggest drug smugglers in history and is credited with building an alliance between criminal groups in Colombia and his own Mexican cartel.

Known as The Godfather or the ‘Boss of Bosses’, Félix Gallardo was the head of the all-powerful Guadalajara Cartel, which reigned over Mexican drug trafficking at the height of the cocaine boom of the 1980s.

At the time, it created a new modus operandi in the illegal drug trade which endures to this day. He had been in state custody since 1989.

The name Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo will echo through the annals of drug-trafficking history more than any other except perhaps Pablo Escobar’s.

He led the organisation which revolutionised drug smuggling in the region by entering into partnership with the Colombian cartels, particularly Escobar’s Medellín Cartel, to combine production in the Andes with Mexican transportation across the border into the United States.

At one point an estimated 80% of all cocaine that entered the US came from the Medellín Cartel. Félix Gallardo and his organisation played a major role in smuggling it in.

At its height, the Guadalajara Cartel under Félix Gallardo influenced Mexican politics and law enforcement, controlling entire police networks and state governorships.

How one DEA killing began a brutal war

In 1985, the net started to tighten around the leaders of the cartel following the torture and murder of a DEA agent, Enrique ‘Kiki’ Camarena.

Camarena had angered them after he had discovered and then destroyed a vast marijuana plantation in Chihuahua, which belonged to the criminal group.

His death sparked one of the biggest manhunts the US government has ever launched in North America.

In 1989, Félix Gallardo was captured and sentenced to decades in prison. In ill health, he was placed under house arrest since 2022 and died in hospital in his native Guadalajara.

In the 1980s, Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán was introduced to Félix Gallardo, who put him in charge of handling logistics for his drug organisation.

From the subsequent break-up of Félix Gallardo’s organisation after his arrest, the Sinaloa Cartel emerged, led by Guzmán, now another man synonymous with large-scale drug trafficking.

In 2019, Guzmán was sentenced to life in prison for charges including drug trafficking and money laundering following one of the most high-profile trials in recent US history.

By BBC News