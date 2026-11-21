A Mexican drug lord who was on the FBI’s 10 most wanted list has been arrested following a shoot-out with Mexican authorities.

Fausto Isidro “Chapo Idisro” Meza Flores was detained along with his lieutenant by Mexican special forces in Guasave, Sinaloa on Friday, Mexico’s defence secretariat said.

Meza Flores was wanted in Mexico on organised crime charges, while he has been accused of “flooding the US with fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and other deadly drugs” by the FBI. The US is seeking his extradition.

Mexico has stepped up efforts to tackle drug-related crime after coming under pressure from US President Donald Trump since he returned to the White House.

Meza Flores, the leader of the Meza Flores Organisation, also known as the Guasave Cartel, is thought to have been active in the drug trafficking trade since the 1990s but managed to evade authorities till now by maintaining a relatively low profile.

Using US intelligence on his whereabouts, Mexican special forces descended on his location using “stealth and surprise”, establishing a perimeter to prevent him from escaping and reinforcements arriving, Mexico’s defence secretariat said.

However, they “came under attack from gunfire and explosives” before entering the property and arresting Meza Flores and his second-in-command, it added.

Videos circulating online appear to show helicopters firing streams of bullets towards the ground in Guasave. Others appear to show people at a baseball stadium fleeing as they hear shooting sounds.

The two detainees were subsequently flown to Mexico City to face prosecution, the defence secretariat said.

When he was added to the FBI’s most-wanted list in 2025, he was accused of “heinous crimes” including kidnapping, extortion and torture.

Then-acting FBI director Brian Driscoll said Meza Flores and his organisation had also unleashed a “scourge of illicit drugs” into the US via its southern border with Mexico.

He was initially charged with drug trafficking in the US in 2012 before being charged again in 2019.

The 44-year-old is alleged to have conspired to manufacture and distribute large quantities of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana between 2005 and 2019.

Meza Flores was originally a high-ranking member of the Beltrán Leyva Organization, but a split between rival factions led to a surge of violence and prompted him to establish his own cartel by 2013.

His organisation has also engaged in what US officials described as an “extremely violent turf war” with the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the most powerful drug trafficking gangs, which operates in the same region.

Meza Flores was added to the FBI’s most-wanted list after Mexican authorities reportedly linked his cartel to 20 million fentanyl pills they seized in 2024.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has taken a tougher stance on the country’s cartels in a bid to resist US intervention on Mexican soil. Mexico has welcomed closer collaboration but resisted US boots on the ground.

Trump made stemming the flow of drugs into the US across its southern border one of his key election pledges.

By BBC News