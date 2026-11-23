Mexican soldiers have detained eight alleged members of a drug cartel whose leader was arrested on Friday, sparking a wave of violence in northern Sinaloa state.

The Mexican defence ministry said the soldiers were shot by the suspects on Sunday while on patrol in the town of Sinaloa de Leyva, trying to re-establish order in the wake of the arrest of Fausto Isidro Meza Flores.

Meza Flores, also known as “Chapo Isidro”, was on the FBI’s 10 most wanted list and had managed to evade capture for years.

The ministry said the eight had also been involved in the retaliatory violence unleashed by Meza Flores’s cartel in the hours after his arrest on Friday.

In a statement published on social media, the ministry of defence said that one of the detainees was under age.

It added that its special forces had seized six vehicles as part of their operation, two of which had been fitted with bullet-proof armour and gun turrets.

The US Department of Justice described Friday’s arrest of Meza Flores as “a spectacular military operation” and congratulated Mexico’s military and special forces on his capture.

It said that the US Homeland Security Task Force had supported the Mexican military and praised the “bilateral effort”. Mexico’s defence ministry said its special forces had used stealth and surprise to reach the home of the wanted man.

They also established a security perimeter to prevent Meza Flores from escaping and cartel reinforcements from arriving.

Nevertheless, a bloody firefight ensued, in which four soldiers and 16 “members of organised crime” were killed, according to the latest figure released by the defence minister on Monday.

Along with Meza Flores, his second-in-command, known as “Serafín”, and his financial operator, were also arrested and quickly transferred by air to Mexico City.

As news of their arrest spread, members of their cartel erected barricades on major roads and set cars and some shops alight.

There were also reports of shoot-outs between the security forces and cartel members.

Who is ‘Chapo Isidro’?

US Assistant Attorney General A Tysen Duva has described Meza Flores as “the most dangerous man in Mexico”.

“For decades Meza Flores has promoted the terrorist objectives of the Sinaloa cartel,” Duva said, accusing him of “flooding the United States with deadly substances”.

The 44-year-old is believed to have started his criminal career with the Juárez cartel decades ago.

He later moved on to become the right-hand man of the leader of the Beltrán Leyva Organisation, a drug gang once allied to the Sinaloa cartel before the two groups split and became bitter enemies.

As early as 2013, the US Treasury identified Meza Flores as the leader of his own drug-trafficking organisation, named after him.

The US Treasury said at the time, that the Meza Flores drug trafficking organisation was responsible for “the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, and cocaine to the United States”.

It added that the turf war between the Meza Flores cartel and the Sinaloa cartel had “resulted in the quadrupling of drug-war killings” in between 2009 and 2013.

According to think tank Insight Crime, Meza Flores himself kept a low profile over the last decade while continuing to run his cartel out of Guasave, in Sinaloa state.

The head of the US Drug Enforcement Administration said that his capture was a “significant blow to a ruthless criminal organisation that has used extreme violence to traffic deadly drugs, including fentanyl, a designated weapon of mass destruction, into American communities”.

His arrest, and the co-operation between US and Mexican officials which led to it, will be seen as a win for the government of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Sheinbaum has stressed that she is keen to work with the US authorities to capture high-profile target as long as Mexican’s sovereignty is respected.

By BBC News