Miami Dolphins Cornerback Jalen Ramsey Injures Knee in Practice Collision with Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey suffered a knee injury during Thursday’s practice session after colliding with wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The incident occurred during 11-on-11 drills on the team’s third day of training camp. Ramsey and Hill got tangled up while in coverage, causing both players to fall to the ground.

Following the collision, Ramsey appeared to be in discomfort, but he managed to stand up on his own and attempted to walk off the injury.

However, the team’s athletic trainers immediately tended to his left knee, and Ramsey was eventually carted back to the locker room for further evaluation.

There has been no official update on Ramsey’s condition immediately after practice.

Cornerback Kader Kohou expressed optimism about his teammate, saying, “he’s going to be good.” Safety Jevon Holland also spoke to Ramsey on the sideline but refrained from speculating on the extent of his injury.

The Dolphins acquired Ramsey earlier this offseason in a trade that involved a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long.

The team paired Ramsey with another All-Pro cornerback, Xavien Howard, creating a formidable defensive tandem.

Head coach Mike McDaniel is expected to address Ramsey’s status in a media briefing scheduled for Friday morning.

Fans and teammates will be eagerly awaiting further information to assess the extent of Ramsey’s injury and his potential availability for upcoming games.

