Michael Burry’s Net Worth

Michael Burry is an American physician, investor, and hedge fund manager whose prescient predictions earned him a net worth of $300 million. From his pioneering ventures in value investing to his audacious bets against the subprime mortgage industry, Burry’s career is a testament to foresight, diligence, and strategic risk-taking.

Michael Burry Net Worth $300 Million Date of Birth June 19, 1971 Place of Birth San Jose, California Nationality American Profession Investor/Hedge Fund Manager

Early Life

Born on June 19, 1971, in San Jose, California, Michael Burry’s journey to financial prominence began amidst personal adversity, including the loss of his left eye to retinoblastoma at the age of two. Despite these challenges, Burry excelled academically and pursued studies in economics and pre-med at the University of California, Los Angeles. After obtaining his medical degree from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Burry embarked on a career in neurology before transitioning to financial investing.

Michael Burry Career

During his tenure at Stanford University Medical Center, Burry discovered a passion for financial investing, drawing inspiration from renowned works such as “Security Analysis.” Armed with a keen understanding of value investing principles, Burry founded Scion Capital in 2000, swiftly earning impressive returns for his investors through astute stock picks and strategic market insights.

Subprime Mortgage Bet

Burry’s pivotal moment came with his audacious $1 billion bet against the subprime mortgage industry ahead of the 2008 Great Recession.

Leveraging his analysis of mortgage lending practices, Burry foresaw the impending collapse of the real estate bubble and strategically shorted the market through credit default swaps. Despite initial skepticism from investors, Burry’s predictions proved accurate, yielding significant profits and solidifying his reputation as a visionary investor.

Michael Burry GameStop Controversy

In another bold move, Burry acquired a substantial stake in video game retailer GameStop in 2020, advocating for corporate change and shareholder value enhancement. His investment gained widespread attention amidst the company’s meteoric stock price surge driven by Reddit users in January 2021, further cementing Burry’s status as a maverick investor unafraid to challenge conventional wisdom.

Further Investing Career

Following the success of Scion Capital, Burry founded Scion Asset Management in 2013, focusing on investments in gold, water, and farmland. His fund’s strategic bets on companies like Facebook and Alphabet Inc. underscore Burry’s continued commitment to value-driven investment strategies and long-term wealth accumulation.

Michael Burry Legacy

Michael Burry’s enduring legacy extends beyond financial success, with his story immortalized in acclaimed books and films such as “The Big Short.” His groundbreaking contributions to value investing and fearless approach to risk-taking serve as inspiration for aspiring investors and industry professionals alike, underscoring the transformative power of foresight, conviction, and unwavering determination.

Personal Life

Outside of his professional endeavors, Michael Burry resides in Saratoga, California, with his family, including his son diagnosed with Asperger syndrome. Burry’s commitment to raising awareness about neurodevelopmental disorders reflects his dedication to making a positive impact beyond the realm of finance.

Michael Burry Net Worth

Michael Burry net worth of $300 million is attest to his exceptional talent, foresight, and strategic prowess in the world of finance.