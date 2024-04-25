Michael Imperioli net worth

Michael Imperioli, the Italian-American actor, director, and television writer, boasts a net worth of $20 million, primarily attributed to his prolific contributions to the entertainment industry. Renowned for his Emmy Award-winning portrayal of Christopher Moltisanti in the HBO crime series “The Sopranos,” Imperioli’s career spans across film, television, and stage, earning him widespread acclaim and recognition.

Early Life

Born in 1966 in Mount Vernon, New York, Michael Imperioli embarked on his acting journey with roles in commercials and television series before landing his breakthrough role as Spider in Martin Scorsese’s iconic gangster film “Goodfellas” (1990). His compelling performance in “Goodfellas” catapulted him into the spotlight, leading to numerous roles in acclaimed films such as “Lean on Me,” “Jungle Fever,” and “Malcolm X.”

The Sopranos

Imperioli’s career reached new heights with his portrayal of Christopher Moltisanti in “The Sopranos,” a role that earned him critical acclaim and multiple award nominations, including five Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe nomination. His multifaceted talent extended beyond acting as he also contributed as a writer for several episodes of the series, further showcasing his versatility and creative prowess.

Diverse Acting Portfolio

Beyond “The Sopranos,” Imperioli’s acting repertoire encompasses a wide range of roles in both film and television.

He has appeared in notable projects such as “Law & Order,” “Life on Mars,” and “Detroit 1-8-7,” showcasing his ability to portray complex characters across various genres. Imperioli’s talent and dedication have earned him accolades and admiration from audiences and critics alike.

Personal Life

Off-screen, Imperioli leads a fulfilling personal life with his wife Victoria Chlebowski and their three children. The couple has ventured into real estate investments, notably acquiring a Victorian home in Santa Barbara in 2012. They subsequently sold the property in 2018, demonstrating their astute financial decisions and strategic investments.

Michael Imperioli Net Worth

