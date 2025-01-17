Michael McDonald, the American stand-up comedian, actor, director, and writer, has amassed a net worth of $5 million through his illustrious career in entertainment. Best known for his iconic roles on the sketch comedy series MADtv, McDonald has made a lasting impact on television and comedy.

Michael McDonald Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth Dec 31, 1964 Place of Birth Fullerton Nationality American Profession Comedian, Actor, Screenwriter, Television Producer, Television Director, Film Producer, Voice Actor, Banker

Early Life

Born in Fullerton, California, in December 1964, Michael McDonald discovered his passion for comedy and performance early on. He honed his skills at the renowned Groundlings Theater’s improv program, where he trained from 1992 to 1997. This rigorous foundation in improvisational comedy set the stage for his future success.

Breakout Success on MADtv

McDonald became a household name as a regular cast member on the hit television series MADtv. Joining the show in 1998, he appeared in over 200 episodes until 2008, becoming the longest-serving cast member in the show’s history. His versatility and talent for creating memorable characters solidified his reputation as a comedic powerhouse.

Acting and Directing Career

Beyond MADtv, Michael McDonald’s career spans more than 80 acting and voice acting credits. He has had recurring roles on popular television series such as Passions, 7th Heaven, Scrubs, Rita Rocks, Web Therapy, and Nobodies. His comedic flair also earned him appearances on reality TV, including Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List.

Also Read: Magnus Carlsen Net Worth

McDonald’s contributions extend to the big screen and behind the camera. He has directed films and episodes for several notable productions, showcasing his multifaceted skills. His filmography includes appearances in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Austin Powers in Goldmember, and Revenge of the Nerds sequels.

Michael McDonald Net Worth

Michael McDonald net worth is $ million. The American stand-up comedian, actor, director, and writer, has amassed the wealth through his illustrious career in entertainment.