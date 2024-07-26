Michael Phelps Siblings: All About Whitney Phelps Flickinger and Hilary Phelps Eldridge

Michael Phelps is the most successful and most decorated Olympian of all time with a total of 28 medals, including a record 23 gold medals.

He is widely regarded as the greatest swimmer of all time and one of the greatest athletes of all time.

Phelps attended Towson High School and joined the prestigious North Baltimore Aquatic Club, where he trained under coach Bob Bowman.

Phelps made his Olympic debut at the 2000 Sydney Games at age 15. At the 2004 Athens Olympics, he won 6 gold and 2 bronze medals, tying the record for most medals at a single Games.

He set the record by winning 8 gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He continued to dominate the sport, winning more gold medals at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympics.

Siblings

Phelps has two older sisters, Whitney Phelps Flickinger and Hilary Phelps Eldridge.

Both sisters were competitive swimmers; Hilary was the first to swim competitively, followed by Whitney, while Michael joined later.

Hilary founded GJ Media Group and has a background in public relations, while Whitney has two children and has excelled in swimming at the collegiate level.

The siblings share a close bond, often supporting each other’s endeavors, and have remained connected throughout their lives.

Career

Phelps began swimming at the age of seven, encouraged by his mother, a former competitive swimmer.

His talent quickly became evident, and he joined the North Baltimore Aquatic Club, where he trained under the guidance of coach Bob Bowman.

Phelps made his Olympic debut at the age of 15 during the 2000 Sydney Games, where he finished fifth in the 200-meter butterfly.

This early experience laid the groundwork for his future success. His breakthrough came at the 2004 Athens Olympics, where he won a total of eight medals: six gold and two bronze.

This achievement made him the first swimmer to win six gold medals in a single Olympics since Mark Spitz in 1972.

Phelps’s victories included the 100-meter butterfly, 200-meter freestyle, and 200-meter individual medley, showcasing his versatility across different swimming styles.

The 2008 Beijing Olympics marked a historic moment in Phelps’s career, as he achieved an unprecedented feat by winning eight gold medals in a single Games, breaking Spitz’s record of seven.

He set seven world records during these Olympics, with his final race, the 4×100-meter freestyle relay, being particularly dramatic, as he and his teammates won by a mere hundredth of a second.

Phelps continued to dominate the sport at the 2012 London Olympics, where he won four gold and two silver medals, bringing his total Olympic medal count to 22 at that time.

After the London Games, he announced his retirement, stating that he had achieved everything he wanted in the sport.

However, Phelps made a comeback in 2014, competing in various events and regaining his form.

He participated in the 2015 World Championships, where he won six gold medals, signaling his return to elite competition.

Phelps then competed in his fifth Olympics at the 2016 Rio Games, where he won five gold and one silver medal, ultimately bringing his total to 28 Olympic medals.

Accolades

Phelps is the most decorated Olympian in history, with a total of 28 medals, including 23 golds.

His accolades include records for the most Olympic gold medals (23), the most gold medals in individual events (13), and the most medals in individual events (16).

Phelps achieved a historic feat at the 2008 Beijing Olympics by winning eight gold medals, surpassing Mark Spitz’s record of seven at a single Games.

In addition to his Olympic success, he has won 82 medals in major international long-course competitions, including 65 golds.

Phelps has been named World Swimmer of the Year eight times and American Swimmer of the Year eleven times.

Phelps received the Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year award in 2008 and has been honored with multiple Golden Goggle awards, including Male Athlete of the Year.

His contributions to swimming and advocacy for mental health have earned him numerous accolades, including the Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion in 2019.