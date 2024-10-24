Michael Urie Siblings: Get to Know Laura Urie

Michael Urie is an acclaimed American actor best known for his role as Marc St. James on Ugly Betty.

A Juilliard graduate, he has also starred in Modern Family, Younger, and Shrinking, while his film credits include Single All the Way and Swan Song.

Urie has received multiple awards for his stage performances, particularly for the solo play Buyer & Cellar.

He is actively involved in directing and producing theater and audiobooks.

Siblings

Michael has one sibling, a sister named Laura Urie.

Not much is publicly known about Laura, as she tends to maintain a low profile, which is common among relatives of public figures.

Television career

Urie first rose to prominence with his role as Marc St. James on the critically acclaimed series Ugly Betty, which aired from 2006 to 2010.

His portrayal of the flamboyant assistant to the show’s protagonist was both humorous and poignant, earning him a dedicated fan base and several award nominations, including a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

The show itself was celebrated for its diverse cast and progressive themes, and Urie’s character was a standout for many viewers.

Following Ugly Betty, Urie appeared in various popular television series.

He had guest roles on Modern Family, where he played a memorable character in the episode Not In My House, and starred as Josh in the TV Land series Younger.

More recently, he has taken on a leading role in the Apple TV+ series Shrinking, which showcases his ability to blend comedy and drama effectively.

Theater career

Urie’s theater career is equally impressive.

After graduating from Juilliard, he made his Off-Broadway debut in The Temperamentals, a play about the early gay rights movement, which won him a Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Actor.

However, his most notable stage performance came with the solo play Buyer & Cellar, where he played multiple characters in a fictional story set in Barbra Streisand’s basement.

This role earned him critical acclaim and several awards, including a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance.

In addition to these roles, Urie has appeared on Broadway in productions like How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, where he played the role of Bud Frump, and the revival of Torch Song, where he portrayed Alan.

His stage work has been characterized by his ability to convey deep emotion while maintaining a sense of humor, making him a versatile performer.

Film career

In film, Urie has taken on various roles that showcase his range as an actor.

He appeared in movies such as Single All the Way, a holiday romantic comedy that gained attention for its positive representation of LGBTQ+ relationships.

Urie also starred in Swan Song, where he played a supporting role alongside renowned actors like Udo Kier.

His film work often complements his television and theater roles, allowing him to explore different characters and narratives.

Awards and accolades

Urie has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, recognizing his talent in theater, television, and film.

He is a two-time Drama Desk Award winner, notably for Outstanding Solo Performance in Buyer & Cellar.

Urie also won two Lucille Lortel Awards, including one for The Temperamentals, and an Obie Award for his performance in Homos, or Everyone in America.

Additionally, he has been honored with the Clarence Derwent Award for his solo work in Buyer & Cellar and received the LA Drama Critics Award.