Michael Weatherly Net Worth And Salary

Michael Weatherly, the versatile American actor, director, and producer, commands a net worth of $45 million, firmly establishing himself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. Renowned for his captivating performances on both the small and big screens, Weatherly has amassed an impressive fortune through his multifaceted career.

Michael Weatherly Career

Weatherly’s breakthrough came with his portrayal of Cooper Alden on the ABC soap opera “Loving” in 1992, paving the way for a prolific acting career.

He achieved widespread acclaim for his role as Special Agent Anthony “Tony” DiNozzo Jr. on the long-running CBS series “NCIS” (2003–2016), a character that resonated deeply with audiences worldwide.

Notable credits include his portrayal of Logan Cale on Fox’s “Dark Angel” (2000–2002) and his current role as Dr. Jason Bull on the CBS drama “Bull” (2016–present), showcasing his versatility and talent across various genres.

In addition to acting, Weatherly has ventured into directing and producing, contributing his creative expertise to projects such as “NCIS” and “Bull,” as well as the short film “Under the Sun” and the documentary “Jamaica Man.”

Michael Weatherly Salary

During his tenure on “NCIS,” Weatherly commanded a salary of $250,000 per episode, a testament to his invaluable contributions to the immensely popular series. His transition to “Bull” saw a substantial increase in earnings, with reports indicating a salary of $300,000 per episode in 2016, solidifying his status as one of the highest-paid actors in the industry.

Early Life

Born on July 8, 1968, in New York City, Weatherly’s upbringing was marked by his parents’ support and encouragement to pursue his passion for acting.

Despite attending several colleges, including Boston University and American University, Weatherly ultimately decided to focus on his acting career, a choice that would prove to be pivotal in shaping his future success.

Personal Life

Weatherly’s personal life has been characterized by notable relationships, including his marriage to Amelia Heinle, his “Loving” co-star, and his subsequent union with Dr. Bojana Jankovic, with whom he shares two children.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Weatherly is committed to philanthropic causes, supporting organizations such as Healthy Child Healthy World and the Environmental Working Group, exemplifying his dedication to making a positive impact on society.

Controversies and Challenges

In 2018, Weatherly faced allegations of inappropriate behavior on the set of “Bull,” resulting in a settlement with actress Eliza Dushku and subsequent leadership training to address workplace dynamics.

Real Estate

Weatherly’s real estate portfolio includes a three-bedroom home in the Hollywood Hills, which he acquired in 2012 for $3.5 million and later rented out for $25,000 per month, reflecting his savvy investments outside of the entertainment realm.

