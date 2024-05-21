Michelle Ntalami has finally given her life to Christ

Michelle Ntalami finally Gives her life to Christ after a one-on-one Encounter with God

She has described through her IG page, how she had an encounter with God and her life has changed for the better.

Below is an extract from the post.

“I have done my fair share of publicity for myself, others and brands. But today, I do it for The Lord Jesus Christ.👑

I have received the greatest gift one could ever have!✨On the 21st of August 2023, I had a life-changing encounter with God Himself. As an astute businesswoman, life was beautiful. However, behind the success lay a heart that was deeply wounded by different human experiences along the journey of my life. Being an empath, the hurt began to take a toll. Last year, I hit rock bottom. One night in total surrender, I cried out to God questioning His existence.

In an instant, I felt the most overpowering rush of love and light engulf me! A thunderous, beautiful voice called my name “Michelle” 3 times. He blinded me and threw me to the floor. In that moment, knew I was in the presence of the Lord!

Then God said; ‘Yes I am real. Yes, I have seen your pain and I have been there through it all. Yes, I AM.’ Then, for about an hour, God showed me visions and spoke to me about so many things in my life. The depth of this entire conversation and experience cannot be put into words. I will share in time.

Then God isolated and sanctified me, to this day. Hence my absence on Social Media. He even guided me when to go out to the world – exactly 9 months today. Indeed, “When the time is right, I the Lord will make it happen.”

From that day, my life has never been the same. God healed my heart and set me free. I’ve experienced a peace like no other. I’m not perfect. Walking with Christ is a journey. I was a sinner, saved by the Blood of Jesus. And my past life is a true testimony to this.

What’s different about me? A lot. First, I fully gave my life to Jesus! Second, everything I do in my life including all my influence on social media, will all be for the Glory of God. Third, I will be on fire for God because He was on fire for me!🔥 So may I decrease as He increases. And as one of the visions He gave me, may my story save souls and touch the world!🌍

To you, friends, fans, followers and even ‘foes’ who would like to join me in my new Chapter, welcome! We will walk together in Christ.♥️

“Who the Son sets free, is free indeed.” ✝️

John 8: 36 “