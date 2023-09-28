Microplastics Found In Clouds Impacting Climate, Japanese Study Reveals

Japanese researchers have made a significant discovery, confirming the presence of microplastics in clouds, potentially influencing climate dynamics in ways that are not yet fully comprehended.

Published in the journal Environmental Chemistry Letters, the study involved scientists ascending Mount Fuji and Mount Oyama in Japan to collect mist samples that envelop the peaks.

Subsequent advanced imaging techniques were employed to analyze the samples and determine their physical and chemical attributes.

The research identified nine distinct types of polymers and one type of rubber among the airborne microplastics, which ranged in size from 7.1 to 94.6 micrometres.

In a new study led by Hiroshi Okochi, Professor at Waseda University, a group of Japanese researchers has explored the path of airborne microplastics (AMPs) as they circulate in the biosphere. #waseda #research #microplasticshttps://t.co/DWEbWctFZu — 早稲田大学 Waseda University (@waseda_univ) September 28, 2023

Each litre of cloud water examined contained between 6.7 to 13.9 pieces of microplastics.

Lead author Hiroshi Okochi from Waseda University cautioned that if the issue of “plastic air pollution” is not addressed proactively, it could lead to climate change and ecological risks, potentially resulting in irreversible and severe environmental damage.

When microplastics reach the upper atmosphere and are exposed to ultraviolet radiation from sunlight, they undergo degradation, ultimately contributing to greenhouse gas emissions.

Microplastics, characterized as plastic particles smaller than 5 millimetres, originate from various sources including industrial effluent, textiles, synthetic car tires, personal care products, and more.

They have previously been discovered within marine life, embedded in Arctic sea ice, and present in the snow on the Pyrenees mountains bordering France and Spain.

