fbpx
    Subscribe
    TECHNOLOGY

    Microsoft to invest $3.2 bln in Swedish cloud, AI

    Linda AmianiBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Microsoft
    A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, February 9, 2024. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
     Microsoft (MSFT.O), will invest 33.7 billion Swedish crowns ($3.21 billion) to expand its cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure in Sweden over a two-year period, the U.S. tech group said on Monday.
    The investment, Microsoft’s biggest to date in Sweden, includes a pledge to help train some 250,000 people with AI skills, corresponding to 2.4% of the population that will help boost the Nordic country’s competitiveness, it added.
    “This announcement goes beyond technology, it’s a commitment to ensuring broad access to the tools and skills needed for Sweden’s people and economy to thrive in the AI era,” Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith said in a statement.
    As part of its investment, the company said it plans to deploy 20,000 of the most advanced graphics processing units (GPU), which speed up computer calculations, at its Swedish data centre sites in Sandviken, Gavle and Staffanstorp.
    Smith was due to meet with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Stockholm on Monday.
    Microsoft said it was committed to boosting AI adoption across the Nordic region which in addition to Sweden includes Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway.
    By Agencies.
    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Linda Amiani is a seasoned Multimedia Journalist and Editor, boasting over 5 years of experience in Digital Journalism.

    Related Posts

    Nvidia set to overtake Apple as world’s second-most valuable company

    Microsoft to invest $3.2 bln in Swedish cloud, AI

     
    Toyota, other Japan automakers under fire for new lapses as safety scandal deepens

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X