Miguna Miguna Speaks Out After Missing Out on DPP Shortlist

Miguna Miguna has broken his silence after his name was absent from the list of shortlisted candidates for the position of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Miguna expressed his lack of regrets about applying for the prestigious post, acknowledging that being left out was one of the possible outcomes.

“I am aware that when you apply for a position alongside others, there are chances of either success or disappointment. Not being shortlisted or appointed for the DPP position was always a possibility, and I have no regrets for putting forth my application,” wrote on his socials.

The Solicitor General, Shadrack Mose, unveiled a list of 15 individuals who made it to the shortlist for the DPP consideration last Saturday. However, Miguna’s name was conspicuously absent from the roster.

Although he recently confirmed applying for the position, Miguna remained undeterred despite not being among the chosen candidates.

“I believe that my presence during the interviews would have posed challenges for some of the Panel Members. Nonetheless, we persist as true patriots,” Miguna further commented.

Among the 15 shortlisted candidates, interviews for Lawyers Thomas Lentagule, Jacinta Nyaboke Nyamosi, Victor Vinya Mule, Taib Ali Taib, Tabitha Wanyama Ouya, David Kiplagat Ruto, and Danstan Omari Mogaka are scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, interviews for Lawyers Andayi Weche, Winston Aswan Ngaira, Peter Mung’athia, Lilian Akinyi, Jacob Nyakundi Ondari, James Wahome, David Mogunde, and Renson Mulele Ingonga will take place.

The process of selecting the new Director of Public Prosecution is closely watched by legal experts and the public alike, with the expectation of a competent and capable individual to lead the crucial office.

As the interview process progresses, Miguna’s absence from the shortlist remains a topic of intrigue, and the nation awaits the announcement of the next DPP with great anticipation.

