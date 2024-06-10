Mikal Bridges Siblings: A Look at the NBA Player’s Relationship with His Brothers on and off the Court

Mikal Bridges is an American professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

He was born on August 30, 1996, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bridges played college basketball for Villanova University, winning national championships in 2016 and 2018.

He was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft and has played for the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets since then.

Siblings

Bridges has three brothers, namely Eric Bridges, Jack Bridges, and Korey Bridges.

His brothers have been involved in sports as well, with Eric Bridges playing basketball at the University of Delaware and Jack Bridges playing football at the University of Maryland.

College career

Bridges played college basketball for Villanova University from 2015 to 2018.

During his freshman year, he redshirted and assisted in scouting players.

Bridges played a crucial role off the bench, helping the Wildcats win the NCAA championship in 2016.

In his sophomore year, he started every game after Phil Booth’s injury and became known for his excellent defense and scoring abilities.

In his junior year, Bridges blossomed into a star, averaging 17.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, and led Villanova to another NCAA championship.

He won the Julius Erving Award for best small forward and was named MVP of the Big East tournament. He declared for the 2018 NBA draft after his junior year.

NBA career

Bridges has had a notable NBA career since being drafted 10th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2018.

He was traded to the Phoenix Suns on draft night and played for the team from 2018 to 2023, developing into a reliable two-way player.

During his time with the Suns, Bridges averaged 13.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game, showcasing his all-around skills.

In February 2023, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, where he has been a key contributor to the team’s offense.

Bridges has continued to provide scoring and defensive support, averaging 15.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game with the Nets.

He is known for his exceptional defensive skills, earning him the nickname “the Warden.”

Bridges has consistently ranked among the top defenders in the league, using his quickness, length and anticipation to disrupt opponents’ attacks.

He holds the active record for the most consecutive games played, with 392 games played without missing a single game.

This demonstrates his durability and ability to withstand the physical demands of the NBA season.

Bridges’ versatility and work ethic have made him a valuable asset to the Nets, and he is expected to continue playing a significant role in their success.

Personal life

Bridges is in a long-term relationship with Grainger Rosati, a former college athlete and model.

They met while attending Villanova University, where Bridges played basketball and Rosati played lacrosse.

The couple has been together since college and has been spotted at various NBA games, with Rosati often attending Bridges’ games courtside.