Mike Jones, a well-known rapper, has a net worth of $1 million. Jones gained prominence in 2004 with his hit single “Still Tippin’.” Following this success, he released the popular single “Back Then” and his debut studio album “Who is Mike Jones?,” which was certified Platinum by the RIAA. He later released the EP “The American Dream” in 2007 and the studio album “The Voice” in 2009.

Mike Jones Net Worth $1 Million Date of Birth November 18, 1981 Place of Birth Houston, Texas Nationality American Profession Rapper

Early Life

Mike Jones was born on November 18, 1981, in Houston, Texas. As a child, he dreamed of becoming an NBA player and participated in YMCA basketball leagues. Jones attended Booker T. Washington High School but eventually dropped out. He then worked at a Compaq plant and resold cell phones before pursuing a career in music.

Mike Jones Career

Jones began his music career with the group Souf Folk, releasing the album “Country Thuggin.” In 2001, he founded his own independent record label, Ice Age Entertainment, and embarked on a solo career. He promoted his music on the streets and in strip clubs, eventually signing with Swishahouse, a Houston-based hip hop collective.

Breakthrough

In late 2004, Jones achieved commercial success with the single “Still Tippin’,” featuring Slim Thug and Paul Wall. The song reached number 60 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 14 on the Hot Rap Songs chart, eventually going Platinum. His next single, “Back Then,” peaked at number 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number six on the Hot Rap Songs chart in early 2005. Both singles were included on his debut studio album, “Who is Mike Jones?,” which debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 and was certified Platinum.

Also Read: Michelle Pfeiffer Net Worth

In 2006, Jones released the single “Mr. Jones,” followed by “My 64” featuring Bun B and Snoop Dogg in 2007. These tracks were part of his EP “The American Dream,” which also included an auto-fictional DVD movie. Jones continued to release successful singles, including “Drop & Gimme 50” featuring Hurricane Chris, “Cuddy Buddy,” and “Next to You.” His second studio album, “The Voice,” was released in 2009 and debuted at number 12 on the Billboard 200.

Hiatus and Mixtapes

Following “The Voice,” Jones took a hiatus due to financial disputes with his former label, Asylum Records. In 2012, he announced his return and mentioned working on new albums “Where is Mike Jones?” and “WHO!Print,” though neither was released. Instead, he released the mixtape “Back Ballin’ Underground” on Halloween 2013. At the end of 2014, he released the single “3 Grams” featuring Slim Thug and Yung Duece, followed by the mixtape “Money Train” in 2015. Jones later announced a record deal with RBC Records in 2021 and teased a third studio album, “Guap Season.”

Acting Career

Jones has ventured into acting, playing Darius Morgan in the first season of the Fox television series “Prison Break” in 2005. He also had a brief role as a detective in the 2007 horror film “Furnace.”

Feuds

Jones has had notable feuds with fellow Houston-based rappers. In 2004, he clashed with Chamillionaire after the latter criticized the Houston hip hop scene. Chamillionaire released several diss tracks targeting Jones, but the feud cooled by 2008, with Chamillionaire apologizing in 2010.

Another feud occurred in 2008 with Trae The Truth. The two got into a physical altercation at the Ozone Awards, resulting in Jones receiving a broken nose. They eventually resolved their differences and reconciled.

Mike Jones Net Worth

Mike Jones net worth is $1 million.