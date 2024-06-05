Mike Judge, an accomplished American actor, animator, screenwriter, film director, comedian, cartoonist, and musician, boasts a net worth of $80 million. Judge first garnered fame in the early ’90s with the creation of the animated television series “Beavis and Butt-Head.” He continued to build his career by co-creating other successful shows like “King of the Hill,” “The Goode Family,” and “Silicon Valley.” Additionally, Judge has directed notable films such as “Office Space,” “Idiocracy,” and “Extract.”

Mike Judge Net Worth $80 Million Date of Birth Oct 17, 1962 Place of Birth Guayaquil Nationality American Profession Cartoonist, Film director, Animator, Screenwriter, Voice Actor, Film Producer, Actor, Television Director, Music Video Director, Television producer

Early Life

Born in 1962 in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Mike Judge is the middle child of three siblings. His mother, Margaret, was a librarian, and his father, William, was an archaeologist working for a nonprofit in Ecuador. At the age of seven, Judge moved with his family to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he attended St. Pius X High School. He later attended the University of California, San Diego, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in physics in 1985.

Also Read: Michelle Pfeiffer Net Worth

After college, Judge held brief jobs in physics and mechanical engineering but soon grew disenchanted with science. In 1987, he moved to Silicon Valley to join the startup Parallax Graphics but quit after a few months to become a bass player for Anson Funderburgh’s blues band. By 1989, he had purchased a 16mm film camera and began creating his first animated short films at his home in Richardson, Texas.

Beavis and Butt-Head

In 1992, Judge created “Frog Baseball,” a short film that introduced the characters Beavis and Butt-Head—socially inept, heavy metal-obsessed teenage delinquents from Texas. This short led to the creation of MTV’s “Beavis and Butt-Head,” an animated series known for its crude humor and frequent controversy. The original series ran from 1993 to 1997, with additional seasons airing in 2011 and 2021.

King of the Hill

In 1995, Judge achieved one of his greatest creative successes with the co-creation of “King of the Hill” alongside former “Simpsons” writer Greg Daniels. The show, which premiered on Fox in 1997, focused on a middle-class Methodist family in a small Texas town. Judge not only co-created the show but also wrote the pilot, drew the main characters, and voiced the protagonist Hank Hill as well as neighbor Jeff Boomhauer. The show was a hit, running for 13 seasons and becoming one of the longest-running American animated series in television history.

Other Television Shows

Judge made guest appearances on several shows, including “The Simpsons,” “Frasier,” and “Aqua Teen Hunger Force,” before co-creating “The Goode Family” in 2009. Although this show was canceled after one season, Judge found more success with “Silicon Valley,” which he created with John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky. Premiering in 2014, the HBO comedy centered on a programmer’s struggles in Silicon Valley and ran for six seasons, earning five consecutive Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series.

In 2017, Judge created the animated documentary series “Mike Judge Presents: Tales from the Tour Bus,” which aired on Cinemax.

Film Career

Judge’s feature film directorial debut came in 1996 with “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America,” a big-screen adaptation of his MTV series that grossed around $63 million on a $12 million budget. He then directed the dark comedy “Office Space” in 1999, based on his “Milton” cartoon series. Despite a modest box office performance, the film became a cult classic.

In 2006, Judge directed “Idiocracy,” a dystopian comedy starring Luke Wilson and Maya Rudolph. Though not initially a commercial success, it gained a cult following over time. Judge’s next film, “Extract” (2009), starred Jason Bateman and was well received by critics.

Judge also appeared in films like “Jackass 3D,” “Punching Henry,” “Sandy Wexler,” and “The Front Runner.”

Personal Life

In 1989, Judge married Francesca Morocco, with whom he had two daughters and a son. They divorced in 2009. Since 2003, Judge and fellow animator Don Hertzfeldt have run “The Animation Show,” a touring animation festival that has showcased a variety of animated works across North America.

Real Estate

In 2011, Judge purchased a $4.5 million villa in Santa Monica, California, which includes a master suite with his-and-hers bathrooms, walk-in closets, and a balcony overlooking a pool and hot tub. He also owns a ranch in Malibu and a 7,300-square-foot mansion in Austin, Texas.

Mike Judge Net Worth

Mike Judge net worth is $80 million.