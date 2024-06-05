Mike Sorrentino Net Worth

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, an American reality TV star, has a net worth of $2 million. Sorrentino rose to fame as a cast member of the MTV reality show “Jersey Shore” (2009–2012) and continued his television career with “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” and a stint on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2010, where he finished in ninth place. He has endorsed various products and launched several ventures, including a DVD fitness series, a vitamin line, and a clothing line. In 2010, he published a book titled “Here’s the Situation: A Guide to Creeping on Chicks, Avoiding Grenades, and Getting in Your GTL on the Jersey Shore.”

Mike Sorrentino Salary

At the height of “Jersey Shore’s” popularity, Sorrentino earned $150,000 per episode, and his net worth peaked at over $10 million. However, due to poor investments, excessive partying, and tax issues, his net worth dwindled to less than $300,000, as revealed in court filings. In a November 2023 interview, Sorrentino, now sober, disclosed that he spent around $500,000 on cocaine and oxycodone during his partying days.

Early Life

Born Michael Sorrentino on July 4, 1982, in Staten Island, New York, Mike grew up in Manalapan Township, New Jersey. He was raised by his mother Linda and father Frank, an electrical engineer, alongside his siblings Melissa, Marc, and Frank. Sorrentino graduated from Manalapan High School in 1999 and earned an associate degree from Brookdale Community College. He later attended Kean University before transferring to Monmouth University. He briefly worked in the mortgage industry and as the assistant manager of a Staten Island fitness center before finding fame on television.

Career

Sorrentino starred in all six seasons of “Jersey Shore,” earning Teen Choice Award nominations for Choice TV: Male Reality/Variety Star in 2010, 2011, and 2012. His popularity on the show led to appearances on “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien,” “Late Show with David Letterman,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” and “The Howard Stern Show.” In 2010, he appeared on “Dancing with the Stars” and a public service announcement for The Candie’s Foundation with Bristol Palin.

In 2011, Sorrentino appeared on the “Comedy Central Roast of Donald Trump” and acted in the web series “New Stage.” That year, Abercrombie & Fitch offered him $10,000 not to wear their clothing, leading to a legal dispute over the use of “The Fitchuation” and “GTL” phrases. In 2012, he guest-starred on “Suburgatory,” played himself in “The Three Stooges,” appeared on “The Choice,” and finished fourth on “Celebrity Big Brother.” He and his family were featured in the 2014 reality show “The Sorrentinos,” and he participated in “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition” in 2017 and “Worst Cooks in America” in 2016. The “Jersey Shore” cast reunited for “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” in 2018, and in 2020, they competed on “Celebrity Family Feud.”

Personal Life

Mike earned the nickname “The Situation” when a friend noticed a girl admiring his abs at the beach, causing her boyfriend to become angry. Sorrentino proposed to his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, in April 2018, and they married on November 1 of that year. In November 2019, they announced Lauren’s miscarriage, and a year later, they revealed they were expecting again. In March 2012, Sorrentino sought treatment for oxycodone addiction and was arrested in June 2014 after a fight with his brother Frank.

Tax Problems

In 2014, Sorrentino was indicted on charges of tax evasion and filing false tax returns related to his fashion line, Situation Nation. He was accused of failing to file a 2011 personal income tax return and dodging taxes on $8.9 million of income from 2010 to 2012. He allegedly filed returns with phony business expenses and deposited large sums in various bank accounts to avoid detection by the IRS. In October 2018, Sorrentino pleaded guilty and was sentenced to eight months in prison, two years of supervised probation, and 500 hours of community service. He served his sentence from January 15, 2019, to September 12, 2019.

Real Estate

In November 2019, Sorrentino and Lauren purchased a $1.8 million, 9,800-square-foot home in Holmdel, New Jersey. The home features seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, an observation deck, a fireplace, a hot tub, and a courtyard.

