Mike Tomlin Siblings: Meet Eddie Tomlin

Mike Tomlin is the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL.

He became the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl at age 36 and has led the Steelers to 11 playoff appearances since his hiring in 2007.

Tomlin is known for his leadership and has never had a losing season, holding the record for most consecutive non-losing seasons to start a coaching career with 17.

He played college football at William & Mary and has a degree in sociology.

Siblings

Tomlin has one older brother, Eddie Tomlin, who is three and a half years his senior.

They were raised in a challenging environment, with minimal contact with their biological father, who passed away in 2012.

Tomlin was primarily raised by his mother and stepfather, Julia and Leslie Copeland, after they married when he was six years old.

Career

Tomlin began his coaching journey in 1995 as the wide receivers coach at Virginia Military Institute.

In 2001, he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the defensive backs coach.

During his five-year tenure with the team, Tomlin played a significant role in their success, contributing to their Super Bowl XXXVII victory in 2003.

In 2006, he took on the role of defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings.

His one season with the Vikings was marked by a notable improvement in their defense, which ranked among the best in the league.

Under his leadership, the team reached the playoffs, showcasing his capacity to adapt and implement effective defensive schemes.

Tomlin was appointed as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2007 at the age of 34, making him the youngest head coach in Steelers history.

He faced the challenge of stepping into a storied franchise with high expectations but quickly established himself as a leader.

One of his most significant achievements came in 2009 when he led the Steelers to victory in Super Bowl XLIII against the Arizona Cardinals.

This victory solidified his status as a top-tier coach and is particularly remembered for its dramatic finish and memorable plays.

Accolades

Tomlin has received numerous accolades throughout his coaching career, particularly as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He is notably the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl, achieving this milestone at age 36 when the Steelers defeated the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII in 2009.

Under his leadership, the Steelers have made 11 playoff appearances, won seven division titles, and reached three AFC Championship Games.

Tomlin’s coaching prowess is further highlighted by his record of never finishing a season with a losing record since taking over in 2007.

He was named the 2008 Motorola NFL Coach of the Year and has tied Joe Gibbs for the second-most wins through 11 seasons, with a total of 115 career wins as of late 2017.

Personal life

Tomlin is married to Kiya Winston, whom he met while they were both students at the College of William & Mary.

They married in 1996 and have been together for over 27 years.

The couple has three children: their eldest son, Dean, born in 2000; Mason, born in 2002; and their daughter, Harlyn Quinn, born in 2006.

Kiya is a successful fashion designer and entrepreneur, known for her Kiya Tomlin apparel brand based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The family resides in Squirrel Hill, a neighborhood in Pittsburgh.